Updates: No. 5 FSU at Florida

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
Game day from Gainesville. Florida State plays at Florida (7 p.m. on ESPN). We'll have pregame updates in the thread below and chat with us as well as subscribers during the game

The Seminoles have recorded perfect regular seasons in 1979, 1999, 2013 and 2014 and can join exclusive company with a win at Florida.

FSU has won eight of the last 12 matchups in the series, although Florida picked up wins in The Swamp in 2019 and '21. One more title is in each: FSU is seeking a second straight state championship with a win at Florida.

FSU is 7-0 in November the last two years, including a pair of wins over Miami and last year's home victory over the Gators.

No FSU opponent has scored more than 20 points in seven games in October and November (Miami and Duke each hit 20).

Keon Coleman has 11 TD receptions, which leads the ACC. He is one away from fifth place on FSU's single-season list and would join Ron Sellers (1968), Peter Warrick (1998) and Greg Carr (2006).

Pregame reads

Staff predictions, keys to an FSU win
FSU must play better around Rodemaker
Scouting report: Florida
Rodemaker is poised, confident in first start since 2020
Max Brown is a tough scout for FSU defense
Rodemaker's development rooted in lessons learned, patience
 
