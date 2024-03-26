Bob Ferrante
No. 17 Florida State (19-3) will play No. 6 Florida (14-9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the 121 Financial Ballpark / Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. There will be a live stream on SEC Network+.
FSU has not announced a starter but it could be LHP Andrew Armstrong (2-0, 3.75 ERA). He has 17 strikeouts and given up just two walks in 12 innings this year. Armstrong tossed three shutout innings in the win over UF two weeks ago in Gainesville.
UF lists RHP Alex Philpott (2-1 4.50 ERA) as its probable starter.
Florida has struggled in midweek games, losing to FSU, Stetson, Jacksonville and UCF. While they don't have enough experienced pitching depth for the midweek games, UF has taken two of three vs. Texas A&M and LSU in back-to-back weeks.
I'll have some pregame updates and some photos from the ballpark in the thread below. Follow along and chat with us:
