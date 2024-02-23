ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Updates: Western Carolina at FSU (Friday)

May 10, 2022
FSU (3-0) opens a three-game series against Western Carolina (3-1) on Friday at 5 p.m. There will be a live stream on ACC Network Extra. We've had some rain on and off today but should be good for this evening.

Right-hander Cam Leiter (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for his second start. In Leiter’s FSU debut on Opening Day versus Butler, he went five scoreless innings striking out 13 batters, giving up one hit, and allowed two walks.

Leiter was named ACC Pitcher of the Week and the National Pitcher of the Week from D1Baseball, Perfect Game and the NCBWA.

RHP Spenser Hamblen (1-0, 1.80 ERA) is on the mound for WCU. Hamblen went five innings in WCU's win over Iona on Saturday, recording six strikeouts while allowing four hits and two walks. He had seven groundouts and no flyouts.

Nate Stocum had three home runs for WCU in 16 at-bats.

Curt has some FSU baseball notes from Thursday to preview the series.

We'll have updates below in the thread
 
