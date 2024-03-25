FSU had their legacy weekend for recruiting. The results so far from the event look good. They had top targets like DT Myron Charles and RB Byron Louis on campus. Landing these two would go a long way to helping FSU land a potential top 5-10 class.
These are the types of prospects FSU must land. Louis is one of FSU main targets at RB, and Charles has been a major priority from Day 1. Both players are also being recruited at a position of need.
We will break down the weekend and tell you our thoughts on each prospect.
QB Tramell Jones - Jacksonville Mandarin - 6-foot, 200: Jones did help lead Mandarin to the state finals. He is a pure pocket passer. He is someone that you will need to play around his strengths as a quarterback. When he has time to throw, Jones is accurate at pushing the ball down the field. He does have a tendency to make his first read and will force the ball. He does not have a big-time arm. Jones is a solid quarterback but it would not surprise us to see FSU sign two signal callers in this class. (Chances of landing Jones: Committed to FSU)
QB Will Griffin - Tampa Jesuit - 6-3, 220 (2026): Griffin reminds me of Tim Tebow. He is probably a better passer coming out of high school, but Griffin looks like the former Gator. He is a big kid and that was when I saw him the first time as a freshman. I can't imagine what he will look like in college. He is probably going to end up 235-240 pounds in college. He is a good athlete. He runs well. As an OC he is someone you will design plays for him to take advantage of his athletic ability. He is a solid passer but still needs to refine that part of his game. Player comp outside of Tebow would be Will Levis. Chances of landing Griffin: (25%), Gators (60%), Field (15%)
RB Byron Louis - American Heritage - 6-1, 200: Louis provides FSU with something they look for in a back size and speed. He runs with power. You will see him run between the tackles and bounce it outside. He has good vision. He does not go down on first contact. He is a complete back. One that is going to wear a defense down. He is a back that runs with patience. You will see him wait until his blocks set up and Louis will come out the other side. As for their chances we feel FSU is now in the lead along with Ohio State. We are big on visits. He just took a visit to FSU and it went very well. Chances of landing Louis (40%), Ohio State (30%), Field (10%)
RB Alvin Henderson - Alba HS - 5-10, 190: Outside of Louis, Henderson is at the top of the recruiting board. FSU has to beat out hometown Auburn for his services. Henderson is one of my favorite players in this year’s class. He is electric with the ball in his hands. Auburn has put out some very good backs. He is similar to Cadillac Williams. He has the speed and quickness to go the distance anywhere on the field. Chances of landing Henderson (30%), Auburn (55%), Field (15%)
WR Vernell Brown - Orlando Jones - 5-11, 170: Watched Brown this spring. He reminds me of Terrence Brooks, who FSU landed out of Dunnellon HS. Brown is more highly regarded but they are built the same way. Brown wants to play WR, I project him more as a DB. He is built like a tank. He is strong for someone his size. He runs very well. He has the football instincts you want to see. As a receiver, I feel Brown could be very good. At defensive back, I feel Brown could end up an elite player. Chances of landing Brown: (20%), Ohio State (50%), Field (30%)
OL Ziyare Addison - Sumner HS - 6-5, 280: FSU is looking to sign one of the top offensive line classes in the country. Addison is a big, fluid athlete. He can move for a big man. We feel that Addison can play tackle or guard. He is very nimble on his feet. You watch him move laterally and it comes easy for him. He can pass pro as well as anyone you watch on film. You can see him get out and block defenders in space. He bends very well. This kid is a complete player. You can line him up at tackle, guard or center in college. Chances of landing Addison: (50%), Clemson (30%), Field (20%)
OL Max Buchanan - Seminole HS - 6-4, 275: Buchanan is another very good lineman from the state of Florida. He is more likely to play guard or center. He has been on FSU's radar for two seasons. He is not a big-bodied lineman. Buchanan needs to continue to develop physically. He does have some natural strength. You will see him use his hands well. He does well at coming off the ball and getting onto a defender. He needs to learn to finish. Chances of landing Buchanan: (70%), Field (30%)
OL Kaden Strayhorn - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 6-3, 280: Strayhorn has started or played since his freshman season at IMG. He is a guard and that makes him less of a priority. Good player. He plays with good leverage. You will see him push defenders back. He is not someone that is going to come off the ball and just maul you. He has solid technique. You would like to see him get bigger and stronger. He is someone FSU will recruit but if someone like Buchanan commits early, Kaden becomes less of a priority for the Seminoles. Chances of landing Strayhorn: (15%).
DE Javion Hilson - Cocoa HS - 6-4, 225: Hilson is one of the premier defensive ends in the country. His game reminds me of Dallas Turner, who played at Alabama and is about to go in the first round of the draft. Even when he does not get a sack on a quarterback, Hilson provides constants pressure off the edge. He does a good job of sealing the edge on run plays. He is athletic. He does not get broken down by skill players. He is someone that is only going to get better. Chances of landing: Committed to FSU
DT Myron Charles - Port Charlotte - 6-4, 290: One thing Charles shows in person is power. He is strong in his hands. He can get off blocks and get into the backfield quickly. He has a quick first step. He plays with good leverage. You will see him get under an offensive lineman. He has more than one move off the ball. Charles is a prospect that can play defensive end or slide inside and play tackle. He is one of the top linemen in Florida. Chances of landing Charles: (80%), Field (20%).
DL Jalen Wiggins - Tallahassee Rickards - 6-4, 240: Wiggins is one of the best local talents in Tallahassee this year. He committed early on to UF but that has not kept FSU from going after him. He was on campus this weekend and we expect him to continue to show up in the near future. He is a big, strong lineman who can physically whip the guy in front of him. His strength is playing the run. We feel Wiggins still has plenty of room to improve. FSU has made him a priority. Look for them to be in it until the very end. Chances of landing: Committed to UF. (FSU-50%). I expect him to flip.
DT Jarquez Carter - Newberry HS - 6-2, 280: A few years back FSU went to Newberry High School and landed two defensive linemen. They are looking to go back there and nab Carter. He is listed at 6'2 but that maybe pushing it. He is a sawed-off tackle who plays hard. He provides depth for the class. Chances of landing Carter: (60%), Field (40%)
DT Floyd Boucard - Miami Central - 6-3, 290: Boucard reminds me of Broderick Bunkley. He is big, strong and physical. He dominated the UA camp a couple of weeks ago. To think this kid used to play hockey is crazy. I can't imagine him coming down the ice and hitting someone. He is big and agile. He has a quick first step off the ball. He is so strong with his hands. He just moves guys around. Boucard has recently moved to Miami and will play at Central. Chances of landing: (20%), Miami, (40%), Louisville (30%), Michigan State (10%)
LB Riley Pettijohn - McKinney, Texas - 6-3, 200: Riley is a major priority. As our staff pointed out his brother attends FAMU. This is huge. FSU needs a big time linebacker. His first clip on his highlight is of Riley running down on special teams and laying someone out. He is very instinctual. That is one of the first things you notice on film. He closes quickly. He is able to identify what he is going on and attack. He can play inside or out. He does at times run around blocks. We would like to see him take a lineman on, get off the block and make the play behind the line of scrimmage. He keeps his feet moving. You will see him initiate contact and you won't see him stop his feet. He can play in space. You can drop him into coverage and Riley is not a liability. Chances of landing Riley: FSU (20%), USC (20%), Texas (30%), UGA (15%), Ohio State (15%)
DB Max Redmon - Cardinal Newman - 6-2, 180: Watched him last year at FAU summer camp. FSU coaches got their first glimpse at him as well. He is a big, long, athletic defensive back. He is going to be physical at the line of scrimmage. Max is one of the better defensive backs in the class. He has very good feet. He stays in front of receivers. He will lock a receiver down. He has good technique. For a bigger defensive back, Redmon is fluid. Chances of landing Redmon: (50%), Field (50%). If FSU turns up the heat this recruitment could end before the summer is out.
DB Zae Thomas - American Heritage - 6-2, 190: It is not a matter of if but when. Thomas has been on campus multiple times this spring. FSU is the favorite and you can see why. He has size and length. He is a defensive back that has some versatility. You can line him up at corner or safety at the next level. He has some range. It would not surprise us to see him play free safety at the next level. The one common theme with FSU defensive back recruiting is these guys all have size and length. Chances of landing Thomas: (80%), Field (20%)
DB Dallas Golden - Tampa Berkeley Prep - 6-0, 180: Golden is another favorite of mine. He is a good football player. He may not have elite measurables but when you put him on the football field, Golden produces. He is one of the main reasons why Berkeley Prep upset Miami Norland last season. He has above average size. He has pretty good speed. He has very good feet. He moves around the field like an athlete. He comes from a school that has not been kind to FSU. Chances of landing Golden: (15%) and rising, ND (60%), Field (25%)
These are the types of prospects FSU must land. Louis is one of FSU main targets at RB, and Charles has been a major priority from Day 1. Both players are also being recruited at a position of need.
We will break down the weekend and tell you our thoughts on each prospect.
QB Tramell Jones - Jacksonville Mandarin - 6-foot, 200: Jones did help lead Mandarin to the state finals. He is a pure pocket passer. He is someone that you will need to play around his strengths as a quarterback. When he has time to throw, Jones is accurate at pushing the ball down the field. He does have a tendency to make his first read and will force the ball. He does not have a big-time arm. Jones is a solid quarterback but it would not surprise us to see FSU sign two signal callers in this class. (Chances of landing Jones: Committed to FSU)
QB Will Griffin - Tampa Jesuit - 6-3, 220 (2026): Griffin reminds me of Tim Tebow. He is probably a better passer coming out of high school, but Griffin looks like the former Gator. He is a big kid and that was when I saw him the first time as a freshman. I can't imagine what he will look like in college. He is probably going to end up 235-240 pounds in college. He is a good athlete. He runs well. As an OC he is someone you will design plays for him to take advantage of his athletic ability. He is a solid passer but still needs to refine that part of his game. Player comp outside of Tebow would be Will Levis. Chances of landing Griffin: (25%), Gators (60%), Field (15%)
RB Byron Louis - American Heritage - 6-1, 200: Louis provides FSU with something they look for in a back size and speed. He runs with power. You will see him run between the tackles and bounce it outside. He has good vision. He does not go down on first contact. He is a complete back. One that is going to wear a defense down. He is a back that runs with patience. You will see him wait until his blocks set up and Louis will come out the other side. As for their chances we feel FSU is now in the lead along with Ohio State. We are big on visits. He just took a visit to FSU and it went very well. Chances of landing Louis (40%), Ohio State (30%), Field (10%)
RB Alvin Henderson - Alba HS - 5-10, 190: Outside of Louis, Henderson is at the top of the recruiting board. FSU has to beat out hometown Auburn for his services. Henderson is one of my favorite players in this year’s class. He is electric with the ball in his hands. Auburn has put out some very good backs. He is similar to Cadillac Williams. He has the speed and quickness to go the distance anywhere on the field. Chances of landing Henderson (30%), Auburn (55%), Field (15%)
WR Vernell Brown - Orlando Jones - 5-11, 170: Watched Brown this spring. He reminds me of Terrence Brooks, who FSU landed out of Dunnellon HS. Brown is more highly regarded but they are built the same way. Brown wants to play WR, I project him more as a DB. He is built like a tank. He is strong for someone his size. He runs very well. He has the football instincts you want to see. As a receiver, I feel Brown could be very good. At defensive back, I feel Brown could end up an elite player. Chances of landing Brown: (20%), Ohio State (50%), Field (30%)
OL Ziyare Addison - Sumner HS - 6-5, 280: FSU is looking to sign one of the top offensive line classes in the country. Addison is a big, fluid athlete. He can move for a big man. We feel that Addison can play tackle or guard. He is very nimble on his feet. You watch him move laterally and it comes easy for him. He can pass pro as well as anyone you watch on film. You can see him get out and block defenders in space. He bends very well. This kid is a complete player. You can line him up at tackle, guard or center in college. Chances of landing Addison: (50%), Clemson (30%), Field (20%)
OL Max Buchanan - Seminole HS - 6-4, 275: Buchanan is another very good lineman from the state of Florida. He is more likely to play guard or center. He has been on FSU's radar for two seasons. He is not a big-bodied lineman. Buchanan needs to continue to develop physically. He does have some natural strength. You will see him use his hands well. He does well at coming off the ball and getting onto a defender. He needs to learn to finish. Chances of landing Buchanan: (70%), Field (30%)
OL Kaden Strayhorn - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 6-3, 280: Strayhorn has started or played since his freshman season at IMG. He is a guard and that makes him less of a priority. Good player. He plays with good leverage. You will see him push defenders back. He is not someone that is going to come off the ball and just maul you. He has solid technique. You would like to see him get bigger and stronger. He is someone FSU will recruit but if someone like Buchanan commits early, Kaden becomes less of a priority for the Seminoles. Chances of landing Strayhorn: (15%).
DE Javion Hilson - Cocoa HS - 6-4, 225: Hilson is one of the premier defensive ends in the country. His game reminds me of Dallas Turner, who played at Alabama and is about to go in the first round of the draft. Even when he does not get a sack on a quarterback, Hilson provides constants pressure off the edge. He does a good job of sealing the edge on run plays. He is athletic. He does not get broken down by skill players. He is someone that is only going to get better. Chances of landing: Committed to FSU
DT Myron Charles - Port Charlotte - 6-4, 290: One thing Charles shows in person is power. He is strong in his hands. He can get off blocks and get into the backfield quickly. He has a quick first step. He plays with good leverage. You will see him get under an offensive lineman. He has more than one move off the ball. Charles is a prospect that can play defensive end or slide inside and play tackle. He is one of the top linemen in Florida. Chances of landing Charles: (80%), Field (20%).
DL Jalen Wiggins - Tallahassee Rickards - 6-4, 240: Wiggins is one of the best local talents in Tallahassee this year. He committed early on to UF but that has not kept FSU from going after him. He was on campus this weekend and we expect him to continue to show up in the near future. He is a big, strong lineman who can physically whip the guy in front of him. His strength is playing the run. We feel Wiggins still has plenty of room to improve. FSU has made him a priority. Look for them to be in it until the very end. Chances of landing: Committed to UF. (FSU-50%). I expect him to flip.
DT Jarquez Carter - Newberry HS - 6-2, 280: A few years back FSU went to Newberry High School and landed two defensive linemen. They are looking to go back there and nab Carter. He is listed at 6'2 but that maybe pushing it. He is a sawed-off tackle who plays hard. He provides depth for the class. Chances of landing Carter: (60%), Field (40%)
DT Floyd Boucard - Miami Central - 6-3, 290: Boucard reminds me of Broderick Bunkley. He is big, strong and physical. He dominated the UA camp a couple of weeks ago. To think this kid used to play hockey is crazy. I can't imagine him coming down the ice and hitting someone. He is big and agile. He has a quick first step off the ball. He is so strong with his hands. He just moves guys around. Boucard has recently moved to Miami and will play at Central. Chances of landing: (20%), Miami, (40%), Louisville (30%), Michigan State (10%)
LB Riley Pettijohn - McKinney, Texas - 6-3, 200: Riley is a major priority. As our staff pointed out his brother attends FAMU. This is huge. FSU needs a big time linebacker. His first clip on his highlight is of Riley running down on special teams and laying someone out. He is very instinctual. That is one of the first things you notice on film. He closes quickly. He is able to identify what he is going on and attack. He can play inside or out. He does at times run around blocks. We would like to see him take a lineman on, get off the block and make the play behind the line of scrimmage. He keeps his feet moving. You will see him initiate contact and you won't see him stop his feet. He can play in space. You can drop him into coverage and Riley is not a liability. Chances of landing Riley: FSU (20%), USC (20%), Texas (30%), UGA (15%), Ohio State (15%)
DB Max Redmon - Cardinal Newman - 6-2, 180: Watched him last year at FAU summer camp. FSU coaches got their first glimpse at him as well. He is a big, long, athletic defensive back. He is going to be physical at the line of scrimmage. Max is one of the better defensive backs in the class. He has very good feet. He stays in front of receivers. He will lock a receiver down. He has good technique. For a bigger defensive back, Redmon is fluid. Chances of landing Redmon: (50%), Field (50%). If FSU turns up the heat this recruitment could end before the summer is out.
DB Zae Thomas - American Heritage - 6-2, 190: It is not a matter of if but when. Thomas has been on campus multiple times this spring. FSU is the favorite and you can see why. He has size and length. He is a defensive back that has some versatility. You can line him up at corner or safety at the next level. He has some range. It would not surprise us to see him play free safety at the next level. The one common theme with FSU defensive back recruiting is these guys all have size and length. Chances of landing Thomas: (80%), Field (20%)
DB Dallas Golden - Tampa Berkeley Prep - 6-0, 180: Golden is another favorite of mine. He is a good football player. He may not have elite measurables but when you put him on the football field, Golden produces. He is one of the main reasons why Berkeley Prep upset Miami Norland last season. He has above average size. He has pretty good speed. He has very good feet. He moves around the field like an athlete. He comes from a school that has not been kind to FSU. Chances of landing Golden: (15%) and rising, ND (60%), Field (25%)