What would be a respectable class for FSU????

QB
Tramell Jones -6'1-200 (4) (Committed)
Comments: Jones had a season-ending injury for Mandarin. He is locked into FSU. With Glenn and Kromenhoek on the roster, I expect Jones to take a RS, learn the system, get healthy and compete in 2026. I still feel FSU will bring in another QB from either the portal or potentially HS. I would take another HS arm just in case Brock moves on.
RB
Byron Louis-6'1-200 (4) (Committed)
Comments: I really like the future at RB with Louis, Davis and Danzy. Still would like to see FSU bring in another RB in this class. I could see Sam Singleton move on. He seems to be getting lost in the shuffle. I would like to see FSU make another run at Deandre Desinor, who is committed to WVU. Taevion Swint, who is committed to UCF, would also be an option IMHO.
WR
CJ Wiley -6'4-200 (4) (Committed)
Malachi Toney - American Heritage (5'10-190) (3)
Jayvan Boggs - Cocoa-(6'1-200) (4)
Comments: I know many feel Wiley will flip. From what I know on Georgia's end, I feel FSU will hold onto Wiley. I know they are the home school but even the Bulldogs don't believe he is a lock to flip. Wiley is one of if not the most important recruits. I would not be shocked to see Brandon Innis from Ohio State hit the portal and end up at FSU. The tie with Surtain would give FSU a legit shot. He has flashed at Ohio State but has not gotten a legit shot. He is a guy who would come in DAY 1 and start and really help FSU out. If FSU holds onto Wiley and adds Toney and Boggs, their WR class along with what they landed last year is a good two year haul.
TE
Chase Loftin - 6'5-220 (4)(Committed)
Tae'shaun Gelsey - 6'4-220 (3) (Committed to UF)
Comments: I am a big fan of Loftin. Adding Loftin to Amaree Williams and Landen Thomas is impressive. These three make FSU TE room one of the better ones in the ACC. Gelsey is committed to UF for now.
OL
Solomon Thomas - 6'4-280 (5) (Committed)
Mario Nash - 6'5-280 (4) (Committed)
Peyton Joseph - 6'4-320 (4) (Committed)
Daniel Pierre Louis - 6'5-290 (3)
Comments: Before the season it looked like FSU would sign and all-time great OL class. I still feel with Thomas, Nash and Joseph it is pretty darn good. I like that all three of these guys bring both size and athletic ability. FSU needs to get bigger on the OL. Louis is not a bad take if he is the 5th or 6th guy in this class. FSU still needs tackles. I could see the Noles picking off another high school lineman or two.
DE
Javion Hilson - 6'4-235 (5)
Chase Linton - 6'4-220 (4)
Darryll Desir - 6'4-240 (3)
Mandrell Desir - 6'3-240 (3)
Comments: I like that Linton is still coming in on an OV. At least that is what we have heard. Now things can change. He has become a priority. I am going to go out on a limb and say FSU pulls Hilson back in. He is my NSD shocker. FSU needs a major player at DE. Not too many other programs can say they produced Jermaine Johnson and Jared Verse the past two years. Patrick Payton has been a good enough pass rusher. Hilson will be one of the guys FSU overspends on. Elite pass rushers are hard to find. The Desir twins are two guys with upside. Darryll is better but Mandrell is not bad himself. I feel if FSU can pull these three they are in good shape.
DT
Kevin Wynn-6'4-320 (4) (Committed)
Jeramiah McCloud - 6'3-300
Jalen Wiggins - 6'3-260
Comments: It would not shock me to see Wynn end up at Georgia. I was told early on that if Georgia whiffs on the top guys in-state they will go after Wynn. Keep your fingers cross and hope Georgia gets the top guys in-state. If that happens, I expect Wynn to stick to FSU. The Seminoles in the end may benefit from UF losing. If Napier gets canned then Jalen Wiggins and Jeramiah McCloud could both end up in FSU class. If that happens, Wynn can kick rocks for all I care.
LB
Ethan Pritchard-6'2-200 (4) (Committed)
Comment: I have no idea right now what FSU will do at linebacker. Tavion Wallace and TJ Alford are still in play but some things need to be cleared up first.
S
Max Redmon-6'2-190 (3) (Committed)
Gregory Thomas-6'2-200 (4) (Committed)
Comments: I feel like FSU sits in a good spot at safety. You would always keep a spot open for an elite guy. Redmon and Thomas give FSU both size and length in the secondary.
CB
None
Comments: You know my feelings about roster management. FSU right now is not on any top flight corners. I feel they need to be. I like the young group of corners but don't ever go a class without signing one guy at each spot. They could go and try and get a vet in the portal.
Tramell Jones -6'1-200 (4) (Committed)
Comments: Jones had a season-ending injury for Mandarin. He is locked into FSU. With Glenn and Kromenhoek on the roster, I expect Jones to take a RS, learn the system, get healthy and compete in 2026. I still feel FSU will bring in another QB from either the portal or potentially HS. I would take another HS arm just in case Brock moves on.
RB
Byron Louis-6'1-200 (4) (Committed)
Comments: I really like the future at RB with Louis, Davis and Danzy. Still would like to see FSU bring in another RB in this class. I could see Sam Singleton move on. He seems to be getting lost in the shuffle. I would like to see FSU make another run at Deandre Desinor, who is committed to WVU. Taevion Swint, who is committed to UCF, would also be an option IMHO.
WR
CJ Wiley -6'4-200 (4) (Committed)
Malachi Toney - American Heritage (5'10-190) (3)
Jayvan Boggs - Cocoa-(6'1-200) (4)
Comments: I know many feel Wiley will flip. From what I know on Georgia's end, I feel FSU will hold onto Wiley. I know they are the home school but even the Bulldogs don't believe he is a lock to flip. Wiley is one of if not the most important recruits. I would not be shocked to see Brandon Innis from Ohio State hit the portal and end up at FSU. The tie with Surtain would give FSU a legit shot. He has flashed at Ohio State but has not gotten a legit shot. He is a guy who would come in DAY 1 and start and really help FSU out. If FSU holds onto Wiley and adds Toney and Boggs, their WR class along with what they landed last year is a good two year haul.
TE
Chase Loftin - 6'5-220 (4)(Committed)
Tae'shaun Gelsey - 6'4-220 (3) (Committed to UF)
Comments: I am a big fan of Loftin. Adding Loftin to Amaree Williams and Landen Thomas is impressive. These three make FSU TE room one of the better ones in the ACC. Gelsey is committed to UF for now.
OL
Solomon Thomas - 6'4-280 (5) (Committed)
Mario Nash - 6'5-280 (4) (Committed)
Peyton Joseph - 6'4-320 (4) (Committed)
Daniel Pierre Louis - 6'5-290 (3)
Comments: Before the season it looked like FSU would sign and all-time great OL class. I still feel with Thomas, Nash and Joseph it is pretty darn good. I like that all three of these guys bring both size and athletic ability. FSU needs to get bigger on the OL. Louis is not a bad take if he is the 5th or 6th guy in this class. FSU still needs tackles. I could see the Noles picking off another high school lineman or two.
DE
Javion Hilson - 6'4-235 (5)
Chase Linton - 6'4-220 (4)
Darryll Desir - 6'4-240 (3)
Mandrell Desir - 6'3-240 (3)
Comments: I like that Linton is still coming in on an OV. At least that is what we have heard. Now things can change. He has become a priority. I am going to go out on a limb and say FSU pulls Hilson back in. He is my NSD shocker. FSU needs a major player at DE. Not too many other programs can say they produced Jermaine Johnson and Jared Verse the past two years. Patrick Payton has been a good enough pass rusher. Hilson will be one of the guys FSU overspends on. Elite pass rushers are hard to find. The Desir twins are two guys with upside. Darryll is better but Mandrell is not bad himself. I feel if FSU can pull these three they are in good shape.
DT
Kevin Wynn-6'4-320 (4) (Committed)
Jeramiah McCloud - 6'3-300
Jalen Wiggins - 6'3-260
Comments: It would not shock me to see Wynn end up at Georgia. I was told early on that if Georgia whiffs on the top guys in-state they will go after Wynn. Keep your fingers cross and hope Georgia gets the top guys in-state. If that happens, I expect Wynn to stick to FSU. The Seminoles in the end may benefit from UF losing. If Napier gets canned then Jalen Wiggins and Jeramiah McCloud could both end up in FSU class. If that happens, Wynn can kick rocks for all I care.
LB
Ethan Pritchard-6'2-200 (4) (Committed)
Comment: I have no idea right now what FSU will do at linebacker. Tavion Wallace and TJ Alford are still in play but some things need to be cleared up first.
S
Max Redmon-6'2-190 (3) (Committed)
Gregory Thomas-6'2-200 (4) (Committed)
Comments: I feel like FSU sits in a good spot at safety. You would always keep a spot open for an elite guy. Redmon and Thomas give FSU both size and length in the secondary.
CB
None
Comments: You know my feelings about roster management. FSU right now is not on any top flight corners. I feel they need to be. I like the young group of corners but don't ever go a class without signing one guy at each spot. They could go and try and get a vet in the portal.