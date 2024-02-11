Latson scores 34, FSU falls in double OT to Notre Dame

FSU sports information:



Ta’Niya Latson’s 34 points were not enough as Florida State Women’s Basketball was outlasted in a double overtime thriller against No. 12 Notre Dame, falling 98-94 at the Tucker Center in Sunday’s Paint it Pink game.



Latson delivered her 13th career 30-point game, falling one shy of her career-high 35 points against Florida earlier this season. She was efficient all afternoon, going 14-of-25 from the floor, 4-of-5 from 3-point range, adding seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists in nearly 43 minutes played.



“It was an amazing basketball game today. Unfortunately we didn’t come out on the end we wanted to come out on,” FSU Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “But I’m so proud of the effort and what we were able to accomplish this game. We would have liked to have won, but I’m proud of players like Ta’Niya, who battled for over 40 minutes and gave absolutely everything they had.”



From the outset and into double overtime, both teams traded shot for shot. The Seminoles were hurt by 24 turnovers despite shooting 50 percent (37-of-74) from the floor. In the second overtime, a huge 3-point field goal by Sara Bejedi put the Seminoles ahead 93-91 with four minutes left, but Notre Dame continued to capitalize down the stretch as Sonia Citron tied the game on a fast-break layup at 93-93. She then got a few more free throws after FSU accidentally fouled on the inbound with four seconds left to give the Irish a 96-94 lead.



The Seminoles called their final timeout and advanced the ball to the front court, but a turnover on the inbounds pass sealed the win for Notre Dame.



Junior forward Makayla Timpson had another double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Junior guard O’Mariah Gordon went 7-of-10 from the floor for 18 points, hitting some huge buckets down the stretch. Bejedi added 16.



Notre Dame was led by freshman Hannah Hidalgo’s 27 points, including 13-of-14 from the free throw line. Anna DeWolfe drilled six 3’s and added 24 points.



The first quarter started out as a back-and-forth contest between the two teams, with the Seminoles (17-8, 8-5) down 21-20 to the visiting Irish (18-5, 8-4). Latson led the Noles’ offense in the first, scoring 13 points, going 5-for-8 on field goals, and being perfect from three-point range.



The second quarter was a similar battle to the first, but this time Florida State would outscore Notre Dame 28-21 in the quarter for a first half score of 48-42. Florida State was aided by Latson and Bejedi both scoring eight points during the quarter, bringing their in-game totals to 21 and 13 respectively.



Both teams kept their momentum going into the second half. The Irish outscored the Seminoles 17-16 in the third, but that would not be enough as the home team would stay ahead 64-59. Latson would add eight more points in the third to her total of 29.



Notre Dame took advantage in the fourth, out-scoring the Noles 20-15 to help send the game to overtime.



Sunday’s game marked FSU’s first double overtime performance since facing Texas at home on Feb. 3, 2017.



The Seminoles will be on the road for their next matchup, as they head to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on Wake Forest on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.