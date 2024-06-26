ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Live Thread: Day Two of the Rivals Five-Star Event in Jacksonville

OsceolaPat

OsceolaPat

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
2,314
3,487
853
The second day of the Rivals Five-Star Event in Jacksonville has begun. The prospects are working out at the brand-new Jacksonville Jaguars indoor facility. The prospects will be timed in the forty-yard dash this morning and there will also be a bench press competition. Then this afternoon they will break out into position groups where they be put through fundamental and technique work before going through one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills.

The Osceola will have video and updates throughout the day.
 
