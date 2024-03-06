nrcarlisle
Good afternoon!
Florida State (13-0) will be returning to Dick Howser Stadium to host Florida Gulf Coast (4-7) in a midweek matchup. Tuesday's contest was cancelled due to weather, but the two will get in a game at 4:00pm EST this afternoon.
Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast met last year in a weekend series at Dick Howser Stadium in which FGCU took the series 2-1. While FCGU was one of the best teams in that ASUN conference (and the country) last season, posting at 42-18 record - they have struggled to start the season. They began the season 0-4 with a sweep by No. 5 TCU.
RHP Connor Whittaker (1-0, 3.18 ERA) is slated to start for Florida State, while LHP Derek Crum (0-0, 6.00 ERA) takes the mound for Florida Gulf Coast.
Starting lineups will be posted when they are available.
