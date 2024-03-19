nrcarlisle
The No. 12 Florida State Seminoles (18-0) will host the Stetson Hatters (13-8) for a midweek game on Tuesday night. The game will begin at 5:00pm and will be available on ACC Network Extra.
Trey Benson will be throwing out the first pitch tonight (4:50).
This is the first time that the two sides have met since 2022, where they split the season series 1-1.
Brady Louck (0-0, 3.18 ERA) will be making his first start as a Seminole. He has appeared in four games this season and has posted a 3.18 ERA in 5.2 innings, recording 11 strikeouts and allowing 2 earned runs.
Florida State will look to remain perfect heading into a weekend clash with No. 4 ranked Clemson.
The rest of the starting lineup will be posted when available.
