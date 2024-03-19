ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: Florida State hosts Stetson for midweek clash

nrcarlisle

nrcarlisle

Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 7, 2022
2,790
1,956
453
27
Good afternoon!
The No. 12 Florida State Seminoles (18-0) will host the Stetson Hatters (13-8) for a midweek game on Tuesday night. The game will begin at 5:00pm and will be available on ACC Network Extra.

Trey Benson will be throwing out the first pitch tonight (4:50).

This is the first time that the two sides have met since 2022, where they split the season series 1-1.

Brady Louck (0-0, 3.18 ERA) will be making his first start as a Seminole. He has appeared in four games this season and has posted a 3.18 ERA in 5.2 innings, recording 11 strikeouts and allowing 2 earned runs.

Florida State will look to remain perfect heading into a weekend clash with No. 4 ranked Clemson.

The rest of the starting lineup will be posted when available.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoleLizards
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

nrcarlisle

Baseball Live Updates: Florida State on road for final time against Stetson

Replies
97
Views
2K
Osceola Village
4th & 14
4th & 14
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU opens Tallahassee Regional vs. Stetson (Friday at noon on ACC Network)

Replies
135
Views
2K
Osceola Village
FSULasVegas
FSULasVegas
nrcarlisle

Baseball Live Updates: Florida State hosts FGCU in midweek matchup

Replies
115
Views
1K
Osceola Village
NoleLizards
NoleLizards
nrcarlisle

Baseball Live Updates: Florida State hosts Jacksonville for second matchup of the season

Replies
66
Views
1K
Osceola Village
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle

Baseball Live Updates: No. 17 Florida State hosts Louisville (Game 1)

Replies
83
Views
2K
Osceola Village
PensacolaJim
PensacolaJim
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today