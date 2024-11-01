CurtWeiler
Fall baseball at Florida State is coming to an end. After weeks of practice and a pair of exhibitions against Auburn and Alabama, the Seminoles will close out fall ball Friday evening with their annual Garnet & Gold Game Friday evening at Dick Howser Stadium.
The Seminoles will play a nine-inning split-squad scrimmage starting at 5 p.m. There will be no live stream of Friday night's scrimmage, but I'll be there in person at Howser providing live updates on the final day of fall camp for the Seminoles.
Admission is free for all fans. Tickets are not required, but fans who claim a free digital ticket at Seminoles.com/Tickets will be entered to win an FSU baseball jersey autographed by head coach Link Jarrett. The winner must be present at the game to receive the autographed jersey.
Fan Day will take place after Friday’s game. Additionally, FSU’s 2024 College World Series team will be recognized during the game. A number of graduating members of last year’s team are expected to be in attendance, including several players who were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The right and left field gates will open at 4 p.m. The home plate entrance will be closed to fans. Free parking will be available in the lots surrounding Dick Howser Stadium.
