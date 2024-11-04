ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live Updates: FSU men's basketball begins 2024-25 regular season vs. Northern Kentucky

Florida State basketball season is upon us.

After the FSU women began the season with a convincing win over North Florida Monday afternoon, the FSU men kick off their 2024-25 campaign Monday night (7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) vs. Northern Kentucky at the Tucker Civic Center.

FSU returns just four players off last year's 17-16 (10-10 in ACC) team, losing a number of contributors to graduation as well as the transfer portal. To counter that, FSU brought in three D-I transfers, the No. 1 junior college player in the 2024 class (junior forward Malique Ewin) and multiple new freshmen. Depending on how the rotation breaks down Monday night, as many as nine new scholarship Seminoles could be making their debut vs. NKU.

Luckily for the Seminoles, they do return senior guard Jamir Watkins. In his debut season at FSU after transferring from VCU, Watkins led the Seminoles in points (15.6), rebounds (6.0), steals (1.9) and was second in assists (2.8). He was tabbed as a preseason second-team All-ACC player in the conference's preseason vote.

The Seminoles were picked to finish 15th out of 18 ACC teams and are ranked 90th in the KenPom rankings to begin the season. This will be FSU's first-ever game vs. Northern Kentucky and the Seminoles are eight-point favorites to win Monday's game.

I'll be there in person at the Tuck tonight providing live updates. We'll be monitoring the status of junior guard Chandler Jackson and freshman forward Alier Maluk during pregame warmups to determine if they are available after not participating in the Seminoles' second exhibition last Thursday.
 
