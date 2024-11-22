ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live Updates: FSU men's basketball vs. Temple (5 p.m. on ESPN+)

After a three-game homestand, the Florida State men's basketball team is back on the road this weekend.

The Seminoles (4-1) are kicking off Feast Week with a pair of games in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. The first of those two games will be played Friday at 5 p.m. (ESPN+) vs. Temple (3-1).

FSU is looking to improve to 5-1 for the first time since the 2021-22 season while the Owls are looking to bounce back from a loss their last time out vs. Boston College last Friday. The Seminoles are favored by 4.5 points over the Owls according to the Hard Rock Sportsbook and lead the all-time series vs. Temple 3-1, most recently facing the Owls in the 2016 NIT Tip-Off.

POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP FOR FLORIDA STATE
F #1 Jamir Watkins (18.2 ppg and 5.4 rpg; Season-high 30 points in win over Rice)
F #10 Tay Bol Bowen (8.8 ppg and 5.4 rpg; Career-high 17 points in win over Northern Kentucky)
C #12 Malique Ewin (8.0 ppg and 4.6 rpg; Career-high 13 points in win over Hofstra)
G #0 Chandler Jackson (6.8 ppg and 2.8 rpg; Career-high 4 steals in win over Northern Kentucky)
G #3 Bostyn Holt (4.2 ppg and 2.2 apg; Season-high 4 assists in win over Tarleton State)

POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP FOR TEMPLE
F #24 Jamal Mashburn (23.5 ppg and 2.5 rpg: 23 pts and 4 asts against Boston College, Nov. 15, 2024)
G #2 Steve Settle III (12.3 ppg and 2.8 apg; 15 pts and 8 rebs against Boston College; Nov. 15 2024)
G #1 Zion Stanford (10.8 ppg and 2.8 rpg;23 pts and 2 rebs against Drexel, Nov. 12, 2024)
G #11 Babatunde Durodola (7.8 ppg and 6.0 rpg; 7 pts and 9 rebs against Drexel, Nov. 12, 2024
G #00 Quante Barry (4.8 ppg and 5.0 rpg; 5 pts and 8 rebs against Drexel, Nov. 12, 2024)

I'll have remote updates from home once the game gets underway. Follow along below.
 
