Softball Live Updates: FSU softball opens 2024 season Thursday night vs. Charlotte

Aug 1, 2022
Florida State softball season is upon us. The No. 3 Seminoles kick off their 2024 season Thursday night vs. Charlotte (6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) in the first of five games they will play this weekend in the JoAnne Graf Classic at the Seminole Softball Complex.

I'll be there in person for Thursday's game sharing live updates and writing a game story It's likely the only one this weekend that the Osceola will be able to attend on a busy weekend but expect plenty of FSU softball coverage this season from us.

Here are the FSU game notes entering Thursday's season opener:

The No. 4 Florida State softball team begins their 41st season as a fastpitch softball program on Thursday night in the first game of the JoAnne Graf Classic. FSU will take on Charlotte at 6 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday at JoAnne Graf Field. FSU will play a doubleheader against Texas Tech and Florida A&M starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday's games were originally scheduled to begin at 12:30 but were moved to 1 p.m. in respect for the memorial service of legendary FSU baseball coach Mike Martin. FSU will round out the tournament against Florida A&M at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. All games can be seen live on ACCNX.

The Seminoles are coming off a Women's College World Series National Runner Up finish in 2023 and returns some key experienced players while also adding an exciting freshman class for the 2024 season. FSU returns six All-ACC players from last season and also placed five players on the 14-team Preseason All-ACC Team, the most in the conference. The Seminoles were picked to win the conference by the league's coaches for the 11th consecutive season. FSU has won 19 ACC Tournament Championships and 14 ACC Regular Season Championships in the program's history. FSU's 33 combined conference championships are the most by any team in the country.

FSU returns six out of their top seven hitters from a team in 2023 that posted the program's highest batting average (.300) since 2019. FSU found great success last season by hitting for extra bases and stealing bases as well. FSU hit a program record 122 doubles in 2023 which was the fifth-most in NCAA history. FSU also stole 134 bases in 153 attempts including Devyn Flaherty who was 31-for-32 on stolen bases in 2023. Flaherty was one of four players in the NCAA last season to steal 30+ bases while only being caught once.

In the circle, FSU will once again use a plethora of pitchers in 2024. Makenna Reid returns as the Seminole who pitched the most innings in 2023 and was a top 10 finalist for the TUCCI/NFCA National Freshman of the Year award. Reid finished 2023 with a perfect 13-0 record and 0.97 ERA in 79.1 innings. Reid was one of three players in the country to finish the season without a loss in the circle and was one of just five players to finish the season with a sub 1.00 ERA. Reid was the first Seminole since Sarah Hamilton in 2009 to finish the season with a sub 1.00 ERA. FSU also returns experience with Allison Royalty, Emma Wilson and Madi Balk while bringing in freshmen pitchers Ashtyn Danley and Mimi Gooden.

Head Coach Lonni Alameda is bringing in one of the best freshman classes in the country. Her 2023 class was ranked the No. 3 signing class by Extra Inning Softball and five out of the six signees were ranked in the top 15 by Extra Inning Softball. FSU expects all six freshmen, Jaysoni Beachum, Angelee Bueno, Danley, Gooden, Kennedy Harp and Isa Torres are all expected to make an immediate impact for the Seminoles.

Live Stats
 
FSU starting lineup:

1cf4 Jahni KerrL
2c51 Michaela EdenfieldR
31b8 Kalei HardingR
42b9 Devyn FlahertyL
5dp12 Amaya RossR
6rf1 Hallie WacaserR
73b42 Jaysoni BeachumR
8ss3 Isa TorresL
9lf6 Kaley MudgeL
10p17 Emma WilsonR

Charlotte starting lineup

1rf22 KNIGHT, AbigailL
22b4 HOFFLER, CoriR
33b2 CHANCEY, EllaR
4cf21 MITCHELL, MakalahR
51b20 RODI, AriannaR
6dp33 RITCHIE, TeaganR
7c15 WINTERS, LexiR
8ss7 NGUYEN, SavannaR
9lf14 WELLEN, ChristinaR
10p25 ELKINS, LenaR
 
Emma Wilson is in the circle and FSU is warming up in the field. 2024 season about to officially begin.
 
Emma Wilson, making her first career Opening Day start, gets the first batter of the game to pop out weakly to shortstop Isa Torres, one of two true freshmen in the starting lineup tonight.
 
Charlotte's No. 2 hitter, Cori Hoffley, laces a double off the top of the wall in left-center. Feet away from being a solo home run.
 
The very next batter, Ella Chansey, triples off the wall in right-center.

Runner comes in to score and it's 1-0 Charlotte. Some activity starting in the FSU bullpen.
 
Some nice FSU defense gets the Seminoles out of the inning with no further damage. Bouncer back to Wilson on the mound, who looks the runner back to third and then throws to first for out #2. Runner tried to come home after Wilson's throw but Kalei Harding rocketed a throw home and Edenfield tagged the runner for the third out at home plate.

1-0 Charlotte, M1
 
Jahni Kerr got ahead 3-0 in the count but then watched two straight strikes and swung and missed on the third. One down.
 
Michaela Edenfield comes through with a one-out single to right. Went the other way with a nice piece of hitting to beat a heavy shift against her.
 
Kalei Harding pops out to short. Two down. Devyn Flaherty up to try and extend the inning.
 
Another popout to short retires FSU in the first.

1-0 Charlotte after one inning here.
 
Emma Wilson starts the second inning with a groundout to Jaysoni Beachum at third and then Beachum makes a nice play for the second out on a hard liner her way.
 
Jahni Kerr ends the top of the second with a remarkable diving play in center for the third out.

FSU defense has been sensational so far. 1-0 Charlotte, M2
 
Amaya Ross works a leadoff walk to start the FSU second and quickly swipes second base. First of likely many stolen bases for her this season.
 
In her first career at-bat, freshman third baseman Jaysoni Beachum looped an RBI single into left-center field. Amaya Ross came in to score from second on the play. Quite a moment for the Tallahassee native who played at nearby Florida High.

1-1, B2
 
Fellow freshman Isa Torres just lined a ball back up the middle that went off the pitcher's glove and into centerfield. Beachum got caught in a rundown between third and home but held it up long enough for Torres to get all the way to third.

Runner on third with two outs now for Kaley Mudge.
 
FSU starting two true freshmen on Opening Day for the first time since 2016. Both just made their presence felt in their first career at-bat.
 
Charlotte made a pitching change and the new pitcher, Brooke Bowling, just threw four illegal pitches to walk Kaley Mudge. Runners on the corners for FSU with one out and the top of the order.
 
Charlotte making another pitching change after just one batter.
 
Jahni Kerr comes through with a two-run single to left-center, bringing home both runners.

3-1 FSU, B2
 
Michaela Edenfield smacks a hard-hit ball up the middle but a nice backhanded play by the second baseman and a throw to first barely beats her to retire the side.

3-1 FSU as we head to the third inning.
 
Emma Wilson retires the side in order in the third on three straight flyouts to center. She's set down the last seven batters she's faced.

3-1 FSU, M3
 
Kalei Harding lines out to center and then Devyn Flaherty tries a drag bunt but is narrowly thrown out at first.

Two down.
 
Amaya Ross rips a ball but a nice play by the Charlotte second baseman again retires the side in order.

3-1 FSU, T4
 
Cori Hoffler leads off the top of the fourth with a single in the third base/shortstop hole. Her second hit of the night.
 
That'll be it for Emma Wilson, who allowed three hits and one run over 3+ innings. Sophomore pitcher Makenna Reid takes over in the circle for her FSU debut.
 
Makenna Reid starts her outing with a strikeout. One down.
 
Reid gets the next batter to fly out to right field but then issues a two-out walk to put runners on first and second.
 
Hallie Wacaser led off the FSU fourth with a flyout to right. Then Jaysoni Beachum put a jolt into one but was robbed of extra bases by a running catch in right-center by the right fielder.

Isa Torres flies out to left on the first pitch and FSU is retired in order.

3-1 FSU, T5
 
Makenna Reid gets the first batter of the fifth to fly out to center field.
 
After a long battle, Savanna Nguyen works a one-out walk to bring the tying run to the plate.
 
Oh boy...Makenna Reid gets a bunt hit back at her but there's some indecisiveness about who is covering first and FSU fails to record an out.

First and second for Charlotte with one out.
 
HBP on the wrists loads the bases with one out.

Lonni Alameda out for a mound visit.
 
Makenna Ks Cori Hoffler, who had been 2 for 2. Two down.
 
