The Florida State baseball team is looking to close out its fourth consecutive perfect weekend Sunday afternoon.
The Seminoles (13-0), one of the final two undefeated teams in college baseball this season, host New Orleans (8-6) Sunday at 2 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium looking for their first 14-0 start since 2018.
After Saturday starter Jamie Arnold (3-0, 0.00 ERA) didn't throw in the second game of the series, he's set to start Sunday's series finale. In three starts this season, Arnold has thrown 17 innings and allowed no earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and 27 strikeouts.
Here are the starting lineups for the series finale.
FSU
New Orleans
I'll have updates once this one gets underway at 2 p.m.
FSU
|1
|cf
|27 DeAmez Ross
|L
|.364
|2
|3b
|24 Cam Smith
|R
|.508
|3
|rf
|22 James Tibbs III
|L
|.377
|4
|lf
|7 Jaime Ferrer
|R
|.320
|5
|2b
|3 Drew Faurot
|B
|.393
|6
|dh
|43 Marco Dinges
|R
|.394
|7
|1b
|32 Daniel Cantu
|L
|.333
|8
|c
|25 McGwire Holbrook
|R
|.400
|9
|ss
|1 Alex Lodise
|R
|.342
New Orleans
|1
|lf
|46 Saunier, Alexander
|L
|.323
|2
|c
|13 Useche, Miguel
|R
|.333
|3
|rf
|4 Sanford, Mitchell
|L
|.393
|4
|1b
|28 Calloway, Bryce
|R
|.222
|5
|dh
|19 Castillo, Victor
|L
|.359
|6
|cf
|10 Williams, Issac
|R
|.300
|7
|3b
|18 Watt, Rowan
|R
|.192
|8
|ss
|29 Loupe, Collin
|R
|.387
|9
|2b
|1 Villescas, Diego
|R
|.219
I'll have updates once this one gets underway at 2 p.m.