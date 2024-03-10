ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. New Orleans (Sunday, 2 p.m.)

The Florida State baseball team is looking to close out its fourth consecutive perfect weekend Sunday afternoon.

The Seminoles (13-0), one of the final two undefeated teams in college baseball this season, host New Orleans (8-6) Sunday at 2 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium looking for their first 14-0 start since 2018.

After Saturday starter Jamie Arnold (3-0, 0.00 ERA) didn't throw in the second game of the series, he's set to start Sunday's series finale. In three starts this season, Arnold has thrown 17 innings and allowed no earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and 27 strikeouts.

Here are the starting lineups for the series finale.

FSU

1cf27 DeAmez RossL.364
23b24 Cam SmithR.508
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.377
4lf7 Jaime FerrerR.320
52b3 Drew FaurotB.393
6dh43 Marco DingesR.394
71b32 Daniel CantuL.333
8c25 McGwire HolbrookR.400
9ss1 Alex LodiseR.342

New Orleans

1lf46 Saunier, AlexanderL.323
2c13 Useche, MiguelR.333
3rf4 Sanford, MitchellL.393
41b28 Calloway, BryceR.222
5dh19 Castillo, VictorL.359
6cf10 Williams, IssacR.300
73b18 Watt, RowanR.192
8ss29 Loupe, CollinR.387
92b1 Villescas, DiegoR.219

I'll have updates once this one gets underway at 2 p.m.
 
