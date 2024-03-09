1 cf 27 DeAmez Ross L .359 2 3b 24 Cam Smith R .500 3 rf 22 James Tibbs III L .375 4 lf 7 Jaime Ferrer R .319 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .385 6 dh 43 Marco Dinges R .429 7 c 20 Jaxson West L .412 8 1b 32 Daniel Cantu L .310 9 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .343

1 1b 3 Niu, Maika R .294 2 c 13 Useche, Miguel R .268 3 rf 4 Sanford, Mitchell L .392 4 lf 46 Saunier, Alexander L .333 5 cf 10 Williams, Issac R .326 6 dh 19 Castillo, Victor L .343 7 3b 18 Watt, Rowan R .143 8 ss 29 Loupe, Collin R .444 9 2b 1 Villescas, Diego R .222

After another resounding win Friday night, the Florida State baseball team will look to clinch its fourth straight winning weekend to kick off the 2024 season Saturday evening.The Seminoles (12-0) take on New Orleans (8-5) at 6 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium (ACC Network Extra) in a game that was moved back four hours from its originally scheduled start time of 2 p.m. FSU is looking to improve to 13-0 for the first time since 2018.Due to this uncertainty about the weather, FSU elected after Friday night's game to hold normal Saturday starter Jamie Arnold back for Sunday's game and start Andrew Armstrong on Saturday. Armstrong has allowed no runs on one hit over 2.2 innings this season and this will be his third career start.FSU will also be debuting its new pinstripe uniforms Saturday night after the uniforms weren't delivered in time for the start of the season. These uniforms will be FSU's traditional Saturday look the rest of the season.Here are the lineups for Saturday's second game of the series vs. the Privateers:FSUNew OrleansI'll have updates once the game gets underway here from Howser.