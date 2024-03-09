ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. New Orleans (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

After another resounding win Friday night, the Florida State baseball team will look to clinch its fourth straight winning weekend to kick off the 2024 season Saturday evening.

The Seminoles (12-0) take on New Orleans (8-5) at 6 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium (ACC Network Extra) in a game that was moved back four hours from its originally scheduled start time of 2 p.m. FSU is looking to improve to 13-0 for the first time since 2018.

Due to this uncertainty about the weather, FSU elected after Friday night's game to hold normal Saturday starter Jamie Arnold back for Sunday's game and start Andrew Armstrong on Saturday. Armstrong has allowed no runs on one hit over 2.2 innings this season and this will be his third career start.

FSU will also be debuting its new pinstripe uniforms Saturday night after the uniforms weren't delivered in time for the start of the season. These uniforms will be FSU's traditional Saturday look the rest of the season.



Here are the lineups for Saturday's second game of the series vs. the Privateers:

FSU

1cf27 DeAmez RossL.359
23b24 Cam SmithR.500
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.375
4lf7 Jaime FerrerR.319
52b3 Drew FaurotB.385
6dh43 Marco DingesR.429
7c20 Jaxson WestL.412
81b32 Daniel CantuL.310
9ss1 Alex LodiseR.343

New Orleans

11b3 Niu, MaikaR.294
2c13 Useche, MiguelR.268
3rf4 Sanford, MitchellL.392
4lf46 Saunier, AlexanderL.333
5cf10 Williams, IssacR.326
6dh19 Castillo, VictorL.343
73b18 Watt, RowanR.143
8ss29 Loupe, CollinR.444
92b1 Villescas, DiegoR.222

I'll have updates once the game gets underway here from Howser.
 
