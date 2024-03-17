1 cf 18 Max Williams L .300 2 3b 24 Cam Smith R .486 3 rf 22 James Tibbs III L .391 4 lf 7 Jaime Ferrer R .323 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .384 6 dh 43 Marco Dinges R .340 7 1b 32 Daniel Cantu L .362 8 c 25 McGwire Holbrook R .433 9 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .333

1 cf 6 TJ Williams R .382 2 lf 2 David Glancy R .263 3 1b 12 Connor Hincks L .353 4 3b 18 Simon Baumgardt R .347 5 ss 11 Jack Penney L .208 6 rf 7 Tito Flores R .250 7 dh 21 Brady Gumpf R .300 8 c 13 Joey Spence L .333 9 2b 3 Estevan Moreno R .255

It's a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Tallahassee and the Florida State baseball team is looking to kick off ACC play with a sweep.After winning 7-4 Friday and 4-2 Sunday, the 17-0 Seminoles (the last unbeaten team in the country) are looking to stay unbeaten in their series finale vs. Notre Dame (11-7, 0-5 in ACC) at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.Junior right-handed pitcher Conner Whittaker (2-0, 3.63 ERA) will make his first weekend start of the season after he was pushed from his original weekend spot to the midweek starter spot due to weather in FSU's opening series. Whittaker led FSU to wins over Jacksonville, USF and FGCU, but this will be his first appearance in a game in 12 days.In the lineup, Max Williams is starting in center field and leading off in DeAmez Ross' stead for the second straight day while McGwire Holbrook is back behind the plate after a day off Saturday.Here's the FSU starting lineup:And here's the Notre Dame starting lineup with Jack Radel (2-0, 3.65 ERA) starting on the mound for the Irish.I'll have updates here once the game gets underway at 1 p.m.