Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Notre Dame (Game 3)

Aug 1, 2022
It's a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Tallahassee and the Florida State baseball team is looking to kick off ACC play with a sweep.

After winning 7-4 Friday and 4-2 Sunday, the 17-0 Seminoles (the last unbeaten team in the country) are looking to stay unbeaten in their series finale vs. Notre Dame (11-7, 0-5 in ACC) at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Junior right-handed pitcher Conner Whittaker (2-0, 3.63 ERA) will make his first weekend start of the season after he was pushed from his original weekend spot to the midweek starter spot due to weather in FSU's opening series. Whittaker led FSU to wins over Jacksonville, USF and FGCU, but this will be his first appearance in a game in 12 days.

In the lineup, Max Williams is starting in center field and leading off in DeAmez Ross' stead for the second straight day while McGwire Holbrook is back behind the plate after a day off Saturday.

Here's the FSU starting lineup:

1cf18 Max WilliamsL.300
23b24 Cam SmithR.486
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.391
4lf7 Jaime FerrerR.323
52b3 Drew FaurotB.384
6dh43 Marco DingesR.340
71b32 Daniel CantuL.362
8c25 McGwire HolbrookR.433
9ss1 Alex LodiseR.333

And here's the Notre Dame starting lineup with Jack Radel (2-0, 3.65 ERA) starting on the mound for the Irish.

1cf6 TJ WilliamsR.382
2lf2 David GlancyR.263
31b12 Connor HincksL.353
43b18 Simon BaumgardtR.347
5ss11 Jack PenneyL.208
6rf7 Tito FloresR.250
7dh21 Brady GumpfR.300
8c13 Joey SpenceL.333
92b3 Estevan MorenoR.255

I'll have updates here once the game gets underway at 1 p.m.
 
