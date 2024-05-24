ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Virginia in ACC Tournament (Friday, 11 a.m. on ACC Network)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
10,069
8,603
1,853
After two days off, the Florida State baseball team returns to action in the ACC Tournament Friday morning in Charlotte.

The No. 5 seed Seminoles (40-14) and No. 4 seed Virginia (41-14) face off at Truist Field (11 a.m. on ACC Network) to determine which team wins Pool D and advances to the ACC Semifinal to face either North Carolina or Wake Forest.
UVA was one of three ACC teams didn't face during the regular season. FSU will now be tasked with trying to shut down a Cavaliers offense which leads the ACC in batting average (.342) and is second in the conference in home runs (112).

My Virginia preview story, highlighting its prolific offense

Because of this challenge, it works out very well that FSU has sophomore ace Jamie Arnold (9-3, 2.40 ERA) lined up to make his weekly start against Virginia with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Arnold got a nine-pitch save Tuesday vs. Georgia Tech on his scheduled bullpen day and now will make his final start before FSU hosts an NCAA Regional next weekend for the first time since 2018.

Virginia, on the other hand, used its ace, Evan Blanco Wednesday vs. GT. He's the only pitcher on their staff who has made more than seven starts this season. Instead, the Cavaliers will Elon transfer/senior righty Joe Savino (2-1, 2.00 ERA). He's thrown just 18 innings this season and didn't appear in his first game for the Cavaliers until early April. He's since eased into a larger workload, pitching five innings each of the last two weeks vs. NC State and Virginia Tech, allowing three runs on seven hits over those 10 innings.

FSU starting lineup

1cf18 Max WilliamsL.294
23b24 Cam SmithR.402
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.382
4dh43 Marco DingesR.309
5lf7 Jaime FerrerR.306
61b32 Daniel CantuL.317
7ss1 Alex LodiseR.285
82b3 Drew FaurotB.292
9c25 McGwire HolbrookR.276

UVA starting lineup

1ss6 Griff O'FerrallR.331
2cf18 Bobby WhalenR.400
3rf8 Casey SauckeR.356
41b9 Henry FordR.349
5c28 Jacob FerenceR.368
6lf34 Harrison DidawickL.305
7dh23 Ethan AndersonB.333
82b2 Henry GodboutR.379
93b5 Luke HansonR.295

I'll have updates here once the game gets underway.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoleLizards
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament (Tuesday, 3 p.m. on ACC Network)

Replies
126
Views
6K
Osceola Village
Seaker42
S
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Duke (Game 2, Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network)

Replies
116
Views
2K
Osceola Village
noleit
noleit
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Georgia Tech (Game 3 scheduled to resume Saturday at 5 p.m.)

Replies
268
Views
6K
Osceola Village
bungman
bungman
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU at Pitt (Game 3, Sunday at 3:15 p.m.)

Replies
243
Views
4K
Osceola Village
Nolebra Kai
N
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. NC State (Game 2, 12:30 p.m. on Sunday)

Replies
102
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today