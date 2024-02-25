CurtWeiler
With the series victory already in hand, the Florida State baseball team (5-0) goes for a sweep of Western Carolina (3-3) Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. The game will again be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with the radio broadcast on 100.7 FM locally as well as on Seminoles.com.
The Seminoles are looking for a 6-0 start for the second consecutive season. They'll do so Sunday with Florida transfer Yoel Tejeda Jr. making his first career appearance and start on the mound for the Seminoles. The sophomore right-handed pitcher was the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class according to Perfect Game and posted a 5.56 ERA over 22.2 innings last season at UF.
FSU starting lineup:
Western Carolina starting lineup:
I'll share live updates here once the game gets underway.
