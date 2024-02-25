ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Western Carolina (Sunday)

With the series victory already in hand, the Florida State baseball team (5-0) goes for a sweep of Western Carolina (3-3) Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. The game will again be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with the radio broadcast on 100.7 FM locally as well as on Seminoles.com.

The Seminoles are looking for a 6-0 start for the second consecutive season. They'll do so Sunday with Florida transfer Yoel Tejeda Jr. making his first career appearance and start on the mound for the Seminoles. The sophomore right-handed pitcher was the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class according to Perfect Game and posted a 5.56 ERA over 22.2 innings last season at UF.

FSU starting lineup:

1cf18 Max WilliamsL.250
23b24 Cam SmithR.476
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.263
4lf7 Jaime FerrerR.474
5dh43 Marco DingesR.364
62b3 Drew FaurotB.500
71b32 Daniel CantuL.200
8c20 Jaxson WestL.429
9ss1 Alex LodiseR.250

Western Carolina starting lineup:

13b14 Zach KettermanL.308
2ss5 Trent TurnerR.433
3lf26 Nate StocumL.250
41b29 Jack SpykeR.368
5dh15 James HinsonL.261
6cf27 Tafton HensleyR.200
7rf35 Hayden FrieseL.429
82b3 Landon MoweryL.400
9c19 Kyle HarbisonR.091

I'll share live updates here once the game gets underway.
 
