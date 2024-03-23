CurtWeiler
We had to wait an extra day due to weather but the most anticipated Florida State baseball series in recent history is set to get underway Saturday afternoon.
The 12th-ranked Seminoles (19-0, 3-0 in ACC) put their undefeated record on the line in their toughest test of the season so far, a weekend series at No. 4 Clemson (19-2, 2-1). Friday's game was delayed due to weather and the teams will now play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Game 2 will begin an hour after the conclusion of the first game.
Despite the shuffled schedule and the fact that FSU's weekend series next week is pushed up a day from Thursday through Saturday due to Easter being on Sunday, FSU is keeping the same weekend rotation vs. the Tigers. FSU is using Friday starter Cam Leiter (4-0, 3.37 ERA) in Game 1 of the doubleheader vs. Clemson LHP Ethan Darden (3-0, 4.76 ERA over 11.1 innings. Game 2 will see FSU Saturday starter Jamie Arnold (5-0, 0.33 ERA) vs. an unknown Clemson starter as Darden was not in the Tigers' projected rotation.
FSU lineup:
Clemson lineup:
Both games Saturday will be on ACC Network Extra, unfortunately a loss of what was supposed to be a nationally broadcast game Friday night on ACC Network. I'll have updates below for both games once they get underway.
FSU lineup:
|1
|cf
|18 Max Williams
|L
|.263
|2
|3b
|24 Cam Smith
|R
|.476
|3
|rf
|22 James Tibbs III
|L
|.387
|4
|lf
|7 Jaime Ferrer
|R
|.314
|5
|2b
|3 Drew Faurot
|B
|.358
|6
|dh
|43 Marco Dinges
|R
|.302
|7
|1b
|32 Daniel Cantu
|L
|.385
|8
|c
|25 McGwire Holbrook
|R
|.394
|9
|ss
|1 Alex Lodise
|R
|.304
Clemson lineup:
|1
|cf
|10 Cam Cannarella
|L
|.329
|2
|rf
|17 Alden Mathes
|L
|.319
|3
|3b
|8 Blake Wright
|R
|.356
|4
|c
|11 Jimmy Obertop
|R
|.333
|5
|dh
|27 Tristan Bissetta
|L
|.333
|6
|lf
|16 Will Taylor
|R
|.200
|7
|1b
|6 Jacob Hinderleider
|R
|.292
|8
|ss
|5 Andrew Ciufo
|R
|.262
|9
|2b
|23 Jarren Purify
|R
|.275
