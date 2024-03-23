1 cf 18 Max Williams L .263 2 3b 24 Cam Smith R .476 3 rf 22 James Tibbs III L .387 4 lf 7 Jaime Ferrer R .314 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .358 6 dh 43 Marco Dinges R .302 7 1b 32 Daniel Cantu L .385 8 c 25 McGwire Holbrook R .394 9 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .304

1 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .329 2 rf 17 Alden Mathes L .319 3 3b 8 Blake Wright R .356 4 c 11 Jimmy Obertop R .333 5 dh 27 Tristan Bissetta L .333 6 lf 16 Will Taylor R .200 7 1b 6 Jacob Hinderleider R .292 8 ss 5 Andrew Ciufo R .262 9 2b 23 Jarren Purify R .275

We had to wait an extra day due to weather but the most anticipated Florida State baseball series in recent history is set to get underway Saturday afternoon.The 12th-ranked Seminoles (19-0, 3-0 in ACC) put their undefeated record on the line in their toughest test of the season so far, a weekend series at No. 4 Clemson (19-2, 2-1). Friday's game was delayed due to weather and the teams will now play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Game 2 will begin an hour after the conclusion of the first game.Despite the shuffled schedule and the fact that FSU's weekend series next week is pushed up a day from Thursday through Saturday due to Easter being on Sunday, FSU is keeping the same weekend rotation vs. the Tigers. FSU is using Friday starter Cam Leiter (4-0, 3.37 ERA) in Game 1 of the doubleheader vs. Clemson LHP Ethan Darden (3-0, 4.76 ERA over 11.1 innings. Game 2 will see FSU Saturday starter Jamie Arnold (5-0, 0.33 ERA) vs. an unknown Clemson starter as Darden was not in the Tigers' projected rotation.FSU lineup:Clemson lineup:Both games Saturday will be on ACC Network Extra, unfortunately a loss of what was supposed to be a nationally broadcast game Friday night on ACC Network. I'll have updates below for both games once they get underway.