Baseball Live Updates: No. 12 FSU at No. 4 Clemson (Saturday doubleheader)

Aug 1, 2022
We had to wait an extra day due to weather but the most anticipated Florida State baseball series in recent history is set to get underway Saturday afternoon.

The 12th-ranked Seminoles (19-0, 3-0 in ACC) put their undefeated record on the line in their toughest test of the season so far, a weekend series at No. 4 Clemson (19-2, 2-1). Friday's game was delayed due to weather and the teams will now play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Game 2 will begin an hour after the conclusion of the first game.

Despite the shuffled schedule and the fact that FSU's weekend series next week is pushed up a day from Thursday through Saturday due to Easter being on Sunday, FSU is keeping the same weekend rotation vs. the Tigers. FSU is using Friday starter Cam Leiter (4-0, 3.37 ERA) in Game 1 of the doubleheader vs. Clemson LHP Ethan Darden (3-0, 4.76 ERA over 11.1 innings. Game 2 will see FSU Saturday starter Jamie Arnold (5-0, 0.33 ERA) vs. an unknown Clemson starter as Darden was not in the Tigers' projected rotation.

FSU lineup:

1cf18 Max WilliamsL.263
23b24 Cam SmithR.476
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.387
4lf7 Jaime FerrerR.314
52b3 Drew FaurotB.358
6dh43 Marco DingesR.302
71b32 Daniel CantuL.385
8c25 McGwire HolbrookR.394
9ss1 Alex LodiseR.304

Clemson lineup:

1cf10 Cam CannarellaL.329
2rf17 Alden MathesL.319
33b8 Blake WrightR.356
4c11 Jimmy ObertopR.333
5dh27 Tristan BissettaL.333
6lf16 Will TaylorR.200
71b6 Jacob HinderleiderR.292
8ss5 Andrew CiufoR.262
92b23 Jarren PurifyR.275

Both games Saturday will be on ACC Network Extra, unfortunately a loss of what was supposed to be a nationally broadcast game Friday night on ACC Network. I'll have updates below for both games once they get underway.
 
