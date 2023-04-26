Live Updates: No. 4 FSU softball vs. No. 14 Florida

1 2b 9 Devyn Flaherty L .322 2 lf 6 Kaley Mudge L .333 3 3b 8 Kalei Harding R .314 4 1b 13 Mack Leonard L .300 5 cf 4 Jahni Kerr L .357 6 c 51 Michaela Edenfield R .240 7 rf 1 Hallie Wacaser R .330 8 dp 77 Katie Dack R .330 9 ss 10 Josie Muffley R .261

1 ss 17 Skylar Wallace L .482 2 3b 4 Charla Echols L .358 3 2b 15 Reagan Walsh R .347 4 rf 55 Pal Egan L .288 5 1b 18 Emily Wilkie R .280 6 dp 19 Olivia Gigante R .254 7 c 52 Sarah Longley R .205 8 cf 2 Avery Goelz L .298 9 lf 27 Kendra Falby L .387

The first of two rivalry games between the Florida State and Florida softball teams is set for Tuesday night in Tallahassee.The fourth-ranked Seminoles (39-8, 16-2 in ACC), winners of 14 of their last 15 games, host the No. 14 Gators (32-14, 8-10 in SEC) for a 6 p.m. game at JoAnne Graf Field which will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. There will also be a radio broadcast available on 96.5 FM with Jeff Culhane and Ariya Massoudi on the call.FSU has won its last three games against the Gators and is coming off a road sweep of Virginia Tech while UF is coming off being swept at Tennessee. The Gators lead the all-time series 28-20.The Seminoles will start freshman pitcher Makenna Reid in the circle. Reid has a stellar 0.93 ERA over 52.2 innings this season and is the reigning ACC Pitcher of the Week for her work in the road series at VT. UF will be starting Elizabeth Hightower (14-8, 3.02 ERA), who has made 22 starts and thrown 109 innings this season.Here's the FSU starting lineup:And here's the starting lineup for the Gators:Follow along here for updates from the Plex.