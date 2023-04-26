Live Updates: No. 4 FSU softball vs. No. 14 Florida

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,144
4,368
853
The first of two rivalry games between the Florida State and Florida softball teams is set for Tuesday night in Tallahassee.

The fourth-ranked Seminoles (39-8, 16-2 in ACC), winners of 14 of their last 15 games, host the No. 14 Gators (32-14, 8-10 in SEC) for a 6 p.m. game at JoAnne Graf Field which will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. There will also be a radio broadcast available on 96.5 FM with Jeff Culhane and Ariya Massoudi on the call.

FSU has won its last three games against the Gators and is coming off a road sweep of Virginia Tech while UF is coming off being swept at Tennessee. The Gators lead the all-time series 28-20.

The Seminoles will start freshman pitcher Makenna Reid in the circle. Reid has a stellar 0.93 ERA over 52.2 innings this season and is the reigning ACC Pitcher of the Week for her work in the road series at VT. UF will be starting Elizabeth Hightower (14-8, 3.02 ERA), who has made 22 starts and thrown 109 innings this season.

Here's the FSU starting lineup:

12b9 Devyn FlahertyL.322
2lf6 Kaley MudgeL.333
33b8 Kalei HardingR.314
41b13 Mack LeonardL.300
5cf4 Jahni KerrL.357
6c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.240
7rf1 Hallie WacaserR.330
8dp77 Katie DackR.330
9ss10 Josie MuffleyR.261

And here's the starting lineup for the Gators:

1ss17 Skylar WallaceL.482
23b4 Charla EcholsL.358
32b15 Reagan WalshR.347
4rf55 Pal EganL.288
51b18 Emily WilkieR.280
6dp19 Olivia GiganteR.254
7c52 Sarah LongleyR.205
8cf2 Avery GoelzL.298
9lf27 Kendra FalbyL.387

Follow along here for updates from the Plex.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,144
4,368
853
Forecast isn't stellar, chance of thunderstorms around when the game is supposed to start. But nothing has been announced. Game still expected to start on time 15 minutes out from first pitch.
 
CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
3,144
4,368
853
FSU taking the field and warming up. We're about to get underway here. Big moment for FSU freshman pitcher Makenna Reid, who has been up to pretty much every challenge all year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Live Updates: FSU vs. Virginia Tech (Game 1)

Replies
97
Views
532
FSU Baseball Forum
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
nrcarlisle

Live Updates: VT at FSU Game 3

Replies
86
Views
690
FSU Baseball Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Live Updates: FSU at NC State (Game 1)

Replies
44
Views
806
FSU Baseball Forum
englert1
E
Bob Ferrante

Live updates: FSU at NC State (game 3)

Replies
95
Views
1K
FSU Baseball Forum
4th & 14
4th & 14
Bob Ferrante

Live updates: Clemson at FSU (Game 3)

Replies
73
Views
421
FSU Baseball Forum
ariya_massoudi
ariya_massoudi

Latest posts

Top Bottom