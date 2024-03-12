Live Updates: FSU at Florida (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

1 cf 27 DeAmez Ross L .354 2 3b 24 Cam Smith R .492 3 rf 22 James Tibbs III L .404 4 lf 7 Jaime Ferrer R .315 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .390 6 dh 43 Marco Dinges R .400 7 1b 32 Daniel Cantu L .333 8 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .333 9 c 20 Jaxson West L .400

1 2b 4 Cade Kurland R .326 2 1b 14 Jac Caglianone L .429 3 c 28 Luke Heyman R .310 4 ss 10 Colby Shelton L .356 5 rf 2 Ty Evans R .327 6 lf 6 Tyler Shelnut R .288 7 3b 1 Dale Thomas R .200 8 dh 29 Brody Donay R .265 9 cf 50 Jaylen Guy R .167

For the first time this season, the Florida State and Florida baseball teams are set to face off in Gainesville Tuesday night.The Seminoles (14-0) will look to improve to 15-0 and win their first game at UF since 2020 Tuesday at 6 p.m. (on SEC Network) at Condron Family Ballpark.After starting Conner Whittaker in the first three midweek games, FSU is moving Whittaker back to the weekend rotation this weekend. Instead, the Seminoles will start senior righty Andrew Armstrong vs. the Gators Tuesday night. It will be Armstrong's second start of the season and the fourth of his career. He started Saturday's 15-7 win over New Orleans with two scoreless innings and has allowed no runs on four hits over 4.2 innings this season with seven strikeouts and no walks.Florida will counter with freshman pitcher Alex Philpott (2-0, 2.57 ERA) on the mound. It'll be his second career start and he's allowed four runs over 14 innings this season, including two earned runs in three innings last Tuesday vs. UCF.Here are the starting lineups:FSUUFI'm down here at the ballpark and will have updates during and after the game from Gainesville.