Live Updates: FSU at Florida (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

For the first time this season, the Florida State and Florida baseball teams are set to face off in Gainesville Tuesday night.

The Seminoles (14-0) will look to improve to 15-0 and win their first game at UF since 2020 Tuesday at 6 p.m. (on SEC Network) at Condron Family Ballpark.

After starting Conner Whittaker in the first three midweek games, FSU is moving Whittaker back to the weekend rotation this weekend. Instead, the Seminoles will start senior righty Andrew Armstrong vs. the Gators Tuesday night. It will be Armstrong's second start of the season and the fourth of his career. He started Saturday's 15-7 win over New Orleans with two scoreless innings and has allowed no runs on four hits over 4.2 innings this season with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Florida will counter with freshman pitcher Alex Philpott (2-0, 2.57 ERA) on the mound. It'll be his second career start and he's allowed four runs over 14 innings this season, including two earned runs in three innings last Tuesday vs. UCF.

Here are the starting lineups:

FSU

1cf27 DeAmez RossL.354
23b24 Cam SmithR.492
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.404
4lf7 Jaime FerrerR.315
52b3 Drew FaurotB.390
6dh43 Marco DingesR.400
71b32 Daniel CantuL.333
8ss1 Alex LodiseR.333
9c20 Jaxson WestL.400

UF

12b4 Cade KurlandR.326
21b14 Jac CaglianoneL.429
3c28 Luke HeymanR.310
4ss10 Colby SheltonL.356
5rf2 Ty EvansR.327
6lf6 Tyler ShelnutR.288
73b1 Dale ThomasR.200
8dh29 Brody DonayR.265
9cf50 Jaylen GuyR.167

I'm down here at the ballpark and will have updates during and after the game from Gainesville.
 
