Live updates: Thursday newcomer interviews/videos

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
The last four FSU football newcomer interviews will be Thursday afternoon. We will have updates in the thread below as well as videos at the end of the interviews.

First up at 12:45 p.m. is Linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner

DL KJ Sampson, DB Ashlynd Barker and OL Andre’ Otto will also speak
 
