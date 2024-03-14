ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Notes / updates: FSU vs. UNC in ACC Tournament (Thurs at noon)

FSU (17-15) is coming off an 86-76 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday and on about 22 hours' rest turns around and faces No. 1 seed North Carolina in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at noon (ESPN). Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims will be on the call.

Jamir Watkins scored 34 points vs. VT, which is the most by an FSU player in an ACC Tournament game. His double-double was the 11th in school history in an ACC Tournament game.

UNC has won four straight games in the series. The Tar Heels took a 75-68 win in Tallahassee in January and a 78-70 win in Chapel Hill in December. FSU had a sizable lead in the second half of the December game. RJ Davis has scored 27 points and 24 points in those games.

The rebounding margin is often a storyline in games vs. UNC. The Tar Heels won the rebounding battle 41-32 in January and 39-30 in December.

Here's a good chart from FSU sports info on double-doubles in ACC Tournament games:

Screen Shot 2024-03-14 at 9.30.57 AM.png
 
