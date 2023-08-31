Quick Thursday practice updates

CurtWeiler
We just wrapped at the final practice availability of the week before the LSU game Sunday. Here are some updates from the day's work:
- Quick turnaround from Wednesday's practice, which was lighter and held later in the day (around 4 or 5) due to the storm. Mike Norvell said after practice this morning that he tells his team what he sees. And he said what saw this morning was a practice with an inconsistent stretch in the middle of practice. He liked how the team responded but definitely didn't seem pleased with the middle stretch of the day's work. I'll be honest and say that I didn't perceive the same down stretch in the middle of practice, but I did think it was a strong finish to the day.
- Fentrell Cypress hasn't been the flashiest addition to FSU's secondary. He seems to be more of a reliable coverage cornerback than one who makes plays on the ball at a consistent level. However, he did have a very impactful stretch during 7-on-7 pass skelly Thursday. In a matter of minutes, Cypress had a pass breakup, came away with an interception and then jumped another route for a pass breakup. Nice stretch of play from a cornerback I probably haven't written about a ton this preseason because, frankly, he hasn't been targeted a ton. Norvell said of Cypress, "He had one of his best days since he's been here."
- The defense got off to a strong start to Thursday's practice overall. During the middle 11-on-11 period, Greedy Vance forced a fumble by punching a ball loose after a catch, Braden Fiske had a PBU at the line of scrimmage and Gilber Edmond had a "sack" coming off the edge all in quick succession. Quindarrius Jones also had a pair of pass breakups during 11-on-11 Thursday morning.
- In 1-on-1 line drills, Fabien Lovett was once again a force. He was twice matched up against Darius Washington and handily won the rep both times, forcing his way into the backfield with impressive strength. Braden Fiske also stood out during this drill, as did Jeremiah Byers and Bless Harris on the offensive line.
- Keon Coleman has probably been the player who makes us say "Wow" the most so far this preseason. That was definitely the case on Thursday, where he had the catch of the day in 1-on-1s on the goal line. On a high throw his way in the corner of the end zone, Coleman elevated and got his hands up for a high pass, securing it while falling backwards onto his back inbounds. Destyn Hill also had a really nice snag in 1-on-1s on a perfect deep ball from Jordan Travis. Hill's release off the line is so smooth and he's faster than you expect him to be as well.
- Darion Williamson made a few nice catches while running with the offense against the scout-team defense. He's always been impactful in games and at practice when healthy. Maybe this is the year he finally puts it all together?
- You know it's LSU week when someone blocks a field goal. Pat Payton blocked one of Fitzgerald's attempts Thursday morning and the entire block unit had a big celebration of the moment.