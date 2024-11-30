ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Recruiting: Live Updates from FSU's massive recruiting weekend

Florida State will be hosting a wide crop of elite talent on Saturday, including some of their own committed talent that they are desperately trying to hold onto as early signing day is quickly approaching. There will be five official visitors on Saturday, including recent QB commitment Kevin Sperry.

This thread will be updated as I see prospects and confirm their attendance and will also be posting photos and any updates later on.

In case you missed it earlier this week, here is the expected visitors list for today:

Visitors List for Florida Game
 
