Stock Up - Stock Down

Until these prospects sign on the dotted line they are not officially committed anywhere. Things change each week so a player whose stock up this week could choose another school next week. FSU has one of the top classes this year based on star rankings. They have over a 4.0 average on the Rivals network, which would put them in the top five nationally. The way I rank classes is based on balance and need. Right now FSU has a quality class. Other programs may have more players committed but FSU is pulling in BLUE CHIP PROSPECTS at every position.: After getting burned last year, I am skeptical on these Georgia kids. That being said FSU has also done well in the state of Georgia, landing the top tight end last year (Landen Thomas), the top running back (Kam Davis) and possibly the top QB (Luke Kromenhoek). So while they did lose out on KJ Bolden, FSU continues to make its mark in Georgia. FSU has already pulled in one of the top guards (Peyton Joseph) and top receivers (CJ Wiley). I like where FSU sits with Kromah. Follow the visits. FSU sits well with Kromah. (Competition-Auburn/Georgia)Petty is probably priority No. 1 for FSU. He plays tackle and FSU has a ton of guards on its roster. He is going to cost a ton of NIL but when you have a major need like FSU does, Petty is worth it.McCloud showed up on FSU's campus recently. The Seminoles continue to recruit McCloud. FSU is going to lose two starters at DT and also could have some attrition next spring. McCloud is one of the most underrated defensive tackles in the country.Fitzgerald showed up on campus at FSU and all of a sudden they shot to the top of the leaderboard. UF and Miami are both going to be tough to beat out, but DB coach Pat Surtain made an impression on the young man. FSU seems to be recruiting DB as well as anyone in the country. It is no surprise that Bryce is interested in the Seminoles.Tennessee, FSU, Tennessee, FSU, Tennessee, FSU. It is a coin flip right now. This one was all Tennessee but FSU has given him something to think about. Onis being a three-star is criminal. He has size and length. He also runs very well.Big-time talent. I like CJ Wiley a lot but add Lockett and FSU hit a home run. He comes from the state of Texas and the Longhorns will be hard to beat. That being said you can't count out the Seminoles. He is on the stock down list but that does not mean FSU has no shot.Smith came to FSU's campus and along with Zion Grady they decided to drop Nick Clayton. Smith and Grady showed interest in the Seminoles. FSU has a shot at Smith but Auburn looks to be the team in the clubhouse. This is one you want to go the distance. If he does not commit right away and Auburn struggles on the field, FSU could sneak in there and pull his commitment.Terry is a long shot. That being said Odell has pulled some shockers in recruiting DTs. FSU is in a position of strength with the commitments of Myron Charles and Kevin Wynn. They can shoot for the moon and if they miss still sit pretty at DT.Jackson has had a weird recruitment. If there is one prospect that has not shown his cards it is Jackson. He has never really named a leader or top five. The word is UF may be his leader. If he commits to UF this is one you play the long game on. The Gators' season will determine what type of class they sign.Young has shown interest in FSU but they have never seemed to get much traction. He is a player of need. FSU has a very good corner room. They have some options at safety. Young is most likely going to stay and play closer to home.Louis has been at the top of FSU's RB board for months now. They also are the team to beat. While Georgia and Miami will make it interesting the Seminoles look like the team with the best chances at pulling in Louis.Clardy looked like he was going to choose Ole Miss. He may still pick the Rebels. He decided to hold off on his commitment and now draw it out a little longer. This can only help FSU, which did not look like the pick if Clardy chose a school this month. He is one of the more underrated players on the board. Both Pat and I feel that Clardy would be a great get for the Seminoles.While committed to UF this one seems flimsy at best. FSU is the home town team and their need on the defensive line makes Wiggins a hot commodity. FSU lost out to the Gators for LJ McCray last year. We feel this one will end up going FSU's way when all is said and done.Wallace's commitment to Arkansas was one of the biggest surprises so far this recruiting cycle. We still feel FSU will land Wallace come NSD. Arkansas has a coach on the hottest of hot seats.