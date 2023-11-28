CurtWeiler
We just wrapped at the first practice of FSU's ACC Championship Game week on a chilly Tuesday morning. Here are some updates from the day's work.
- All three FSU quarterbacks had some really nice moments at Tuesday's practice. Tate Rodemaker again diced up the scout team pretty well, with a long completion to Keon Coleman, a nice wheel route to Rodney Hill and a number of completions to Johnny Wilson, his favorite target last week at Florida. Brock Glenn had a great pass to a wide-open Jackson West streaking down the sideline and threw a rocket of a pass in 7-on-7 pass skelly which Kentron Poitier remarkably caught above his head with a leaping catch. Even AJ Duffy had a few really nice moments Tuesday morning. He had a really nice downfield pass to CJ Campbell under pressure, aired out a deep ball to Destyn Hill, which Hill caught while falling down for a huge gain and had another fairly deep ball which connected with Darion Williamson.
- While the receivers made some nice plays, there were also a few too many drops Tuesday morning. It's hard to blame them too much given how the cold weather surely made the ball feel like a rock as they tried to catch it. Still, the weather this morning could resemble the expected weather Saturday evening in Charlotte, which is expected to be in the low 50s with a decent chance of rain.
- On the other side of the ball, Shyheim Brown had a great interception in 1-on-1s, staying with Markeston Douglas in coverage and then jumping the route for a pick. Quindarrius Jones also had an improbable pick in 1-on-1s, coming down with a bobbled ball that was a deep shot down the sideline. A few wideouts ran stellar slant routes during this 1-on-1 period including Hill and Jacobs, who each cut on a dime for uncontested catches.
- It's always funny to watch Jared Verse and how nonstop his talking is in all football settings, even on the practice field. After an 11-on-11 period, he was jawing with a few FSU running backs and ran off to his next period while facing them and taunting. It's easy to see why his teammates like him and how he's able to get under the skin of opposing players with his antics.