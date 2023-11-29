CurtWeiler
We just wrapped at the final FSU practice availability before Saturday's ACC Championship Game matchup vs. Louisville. Here are some updates from the day's work:
- It was another very chilly morning in Tallahassee, even colder than Tuesday and also colder than the projected forecast for Saturday night in Charlotte. We saw a few FSU players sporting hand-warmers on the front of their uniforms and one funny moment where Jared Verse was trying to pull Vandrevius Jacobs' hands out of his handwarmer to not let him use it as they walked into practice. Legendary FSU defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews was in attendance watching Wednesday's practice as well.
- Tate Rodemaker had a few mistakes but largely was productive during the practice, airing out a beautiful deep ball to Keon Coleman and quite a few passes to Johnny Wilson, Jaheim Bell and others.
- I don't think either Brock Glenn or AJ Duffy were as good Wednesday as they were Tuesday. Both made some really nice throws (Duffy had a sensational throw in a tight window over the middle of the field to Destyn Hill who made a nice catch and run while Glenn threw a few nice deep balls) but both were also more mistake-prone and struggled some with accuracy Wednesday morning.
- The FSU secondary had an incredibly impressive day during 7-on-7 pass skelly work. Azareye'h Thomas had a pass breakup on the very first play of the period, Fentrell Cypress II had a play shortly thereafter where he ripped what appeared to be a catch out of the receiver's hands and then Conrad Hussey had an interception on an overthrown ball over the middle later in the period. Kevin Knowles also had a nice interception during 1-on-1s, sticking to the receiver with good coverage before jumping the route at the perfect moment. Greedy Vance Jr. also had an interception early in the practice during 11-on-11.
- KJ Sampson impressed me during the trench 1-on-1 pass-rush drill. He showed some impressive strength to win his reps, though he was not going against starters, and continues to make a case in practice for him having a role in the Seminoles' DT rotation next season. Patrick Payton also had a very strong rep during this period going against Jeremiah Byers and I was surprised with how well Thomas Shrader held up in a rep against Darrell Jackson.