Softball Updates: Chattanooga at FSU, time TBD (Friday)

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Florida State will play host to Chattanooga in the Tallahassee Regional on Friday afternoon. The 4:30 p.m. start has been delayed as Auburn-UCF is running long.

Our softball preview for the regional is on FSU's freshmen, notably Jaysoni Beachum, Isa Torres and Ashtyn Danley, who have helped fuel the Seminoles in 2024.

We'll have notes and updates in the thread below.
 
Chattanooga lineup:

1ss2 Kailey SnellL.324
2cf77 Camryn CernutoL.359
32b5 Olivia LipariR.344
4lf13 Baileigh PittsR.289
5dp17 Kendall ForsytheR.340
63b8 Kaili PhillipsR.357
7rf14 Addy KeylonL.287
8c3 Jayce PurdyR.261
91b1 Acelynn SellersR.224
10p7 Peja GooldR-
 
FSU lineup:

1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.364
23b42 Jaysoni BeachumR.436
3dp8 Kalei HardingR.337
4c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.382
5ss3 Isa TorresL.364
62b9 Devyn FlahertyL.317
7rf4 Jahni KerrL.317
81b12 Amaya RossR.341
9cf23 Kennedy HarpR.297
10p5 Allison RoyaltyR-
 
Looks like ACC Network will televise but let me know since I am at the ballpark
 
Royalty issues a walk and a wild pitch. Now another walk.

Good challenge for Allison early on here. See how she handles it.
 
Mudge grounds out

Beachum strikes out. We are seeing the change-up Alameda referenced as a strength for the Chattanooga starter, Goold

Harding walks

Edenfield grounds out

End 1st, 0-0
 
The change-up is really good. But if Goold leaves it up in the zone, it will be in a sweet spot for FSU to drill it for extra bases.
 
Kerr misjudged that fly ball just a bit but ranges back in time to make the grab for out No. 2
 
Kerr went back and then charged, diving for out No. 3

Some walks from Royalty but she is threw two scoreless innings
 
Torres erased on a great throw down to second. Ball was in the dirt but the catcher fired it down and got Torres.
 
Flaherty grounds out

Kerr lays down a pretty bunt, reaches without a throw
 
Lipari grounds out, runner to third with two down

Pitts quickly grounds out

Royalty is through three

Middle 3rd, 0-0
 
Beachum put a charge into a pitch but it went foul

She strikes out

End 3rd, 0-0
 
Royalty is getting pinched. Strike zone got tight

After a one-out single, now a walk
 
A groundout and Chattanooga now has runners in scoring position with two down

Sellers is the 9 hitter
 
Royalty gets pinched again

Sellers hits a two-out double and Chattanooga is up 2-0
 
A long flyout and that’s the only me of the threat

Mocs take a 2-0 lead, middle 4th
 
Royalty issues a lead off walk

Now a sac bunt and Cernuto advances to second
 
