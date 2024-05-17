Bob Ferrante
Florida State will play host to Chattanooga in the Tallahassee Regional on Friday afternoon. The 4:30 p.m. start has been delayed as Auburn-UCF is running long.
Our softball preview for the regional is on FSU's freshmen, notably Jaysoni Beachum, Isa Torres and Ashtyn Danley, who have helped fuel the Seminoles in 2024.
We'll have notes and updates in the thread below.
