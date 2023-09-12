Updates from FSU's Tuesday practice

CurtWeiler
Aug 1, 2022
We just wrapped up the first practice availability of Boston College week this morning. Some quick updates:
- After Mike Norvell said yesterday that he liked Johnny Wilson's attitude and work ethic and expected him to respond well this week, that's just what Wilson did Tuesday morning. He had what Norvell called an "exceptional practice" and I tend to agree. I thought it was a very solid day for the wideout after he had some major struggles Saturday vs. Southern Miss. He had a pair of really nice downfield catches in 1-on-1, one of which he leaned way down to catch near the ground with a full extension of his arms. He then had a pair of consecutive catches in the 7-on-7 pass skelly period and then had a touchdown during scout-team work at the end of the day. I'm not sure he had a single drop at today's practice and he was targeted quite a bit.
- Freshman linebacker Blake Nichelson was praised quite a bit Monday and backed it up Tuesday as well. He had a really nice two-play sequence during 7-on-7 where he phenomenally covered a slot receiver downfield and then had a charging pass breakup where he denied Hykeem Williams a catch by getting his hand in there. His athleticism is remarkable and he's definitely looking more comfortable at the position than he was at the start of camp.
- Kevin Knowles II had two interceptions for the second straight practice that we have observed. After he had two picks last Wednesday, he had two more today, one against the scout team and then another in 7-on-7. Azareye'h Thomas had a really nice two-play sequence as well where he was in good coverage on a downfield pass and then had a pass breakup on the very next play.
- Also during scout-team work, Jared Verse forced a fumble and recovered it himself. It's always funny to watch Verse during practice. He went up to Lawrance Toafili and shook his hand/praised him for something he did against Verse on one of their reps. He may talk his talk, but he's also very willing to show respect to his teammates when they succeed against him in practice.
- Darrell Jackson had one remarkable tackle for loss late in the practice where he just charged past his blocker and got to the running back only moments after he got the ball from the quarterback on a handoff. Not to be a bummer but it's really something to imagine what FSU's already solid DT room would look like if he was eligible.
- Today's Keon Coleman play of the day: On a route streaking down the sideline, Coleman was the recipient of a perfect pass from Jordan Travis that hit him in stride. Coleman made the catch look so effortless that it almost looked like he didn't catch it. But he definitely did for what probably would have been a long touchdown. He's so remarkably smooth as a receiver.