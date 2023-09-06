Updates from FSU's Wednesday practice

CurtWeiler
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 1, 2022
-
- 10,802
-
- 8,873
-
- 1,853
We just wrapped up the final practice availability of the week before Saturday's 8:30 p.m. (ACC Network) home opener vs. Southern Miss. Here are some updates from the day's work:
- Mike Norvell expressed some gratitude after Wednesday's practice for a late game Saturday night as some guys are definitely still a bit sore on this short week with the Sunday to Saturday turnaround. He said that extra bit of time with a late kick also helps with prep for the Golden Eagles.
- The intensity was once again there at practice this morning. The message is being sent loud and clear from the coaching staff. One moment that stood out was Odell Haggins getting after one of his linemen saying, "The little things matter" and "Do your job."
- Kevin Knowles had two interceptions Wednesday morning. One came in 1-on-1s where he jumped a route and another came in 7-on-7 when he tracked an overthrown ball by Brock Glenn for a takeaway. He also made a really nice play in 11-on-11 where he stayed with a play after a receiver made an apparent catch and knocked the ball loose. Norvell said after the practice that Knowles was a bit limited during fall camp with a nagging injury, but that he's taking to the safety position well and had two of his best practices of the year so far this week. Tatum Bethune also had an interception of Jordan Travis during the first team period as he took advantage of a great play by Shyheim Brown to tip a pass intended for Johnny Wilson up into the air.
- The defense definitely got off to a hot start to the day's work, but the offense showed how quickly it can heat up during a third-down, goal-line period. In the span of a few plays, Lawrance Toafili caught a touchdown, Trey Benson made a ridiculous one-handed catch and Jaheim Bell made a contested catch in the end zone.
- Throughout the day, Hykeem Williams flashed once again. He had a catch early in the day down the sideline from Travis and again got open downfield for an exceptional throw and catch from Glenn during scout-team work. Norvell said after the practice that he believes Williams has improved more than any other player over the last three weeks and I'm inclined to agree. The lights are coming on more and more regularly for Williams and he's quickly realizing his five-star potential.