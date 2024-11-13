ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Business Updates: FSU athletics, boosters hold town hall video conference

FSU athletics director Michael Alford and Seminole Boosters CEO Stephen Ponder will hold a video chat today at 6:30 p.m.

They will have some talking points on the Doak Campbell Stadium renovation, House vs. NCAA case, NIL and the 2024 football season as well as answer questions from boosters and fans.

We'll post some updates below in the thread and Curt will have a story with some more detail later tonight. Jerry will also be monitoring for updates on facilities, so he could have a story in the coming days, too.
 
