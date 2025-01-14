FSU coach Mike Norvell will chat online with boosters in a "virtual event" with Jeff Culhane on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event plans include a discussion about the coaching staff, the 2025 team and what's ahead this fall.



We'll have updates below in the thread as Norvell talks and a story with some of his thoughts later Tuesday night.



It was announced earlier today that Norvell will begin his booster tour in Orlando on Feb. 8 and travel to Pensacola on Feb. 10. There will be 10 tour dates, with more information to come.