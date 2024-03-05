ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Updates: FSU men's hoops at Pitt (Tuesday at 9 p.m., ESPN2)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
FSU has a final chance to pick up a road ACC win and victory No. 10 in ACC play on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. The Seminoles are 15-14, 9-9 ACC and play at Pittsburgh (19-10, 10-8).

It's been a rough February and March for FSU, which is just 3-6. The Seminoles are tied for eighth in the ACC standings, yet still have an outside shot at the No. 4 seed (Syracuse is 11-8). Still, FSU could have taken care of business earlier by knocking off Louisville on the road and Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets outrebounded FSU 55-33 in the 85-76 win, with three GT players recording 10 or more rebounds. And GT's 21 offensive rebounds is the most FSU has given up in a game.

"Where we got hurt in the Georgia Tech game is we got dominated on the boards," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said on Monday. "And we’re too athletic and too long to allow that to happen. That’s a lack of focus on our part even though that was what we emphasized all week. We have been consistent in that area of not being as effective on the boards. I think that’s where we lost the game against Georgia Tech."

Jamir Watkins has averaged 15 or more points in seven straight games as well as 10 or more points in 15 consecutive games. He also has 959 career points, with 437 coming this season (he's averaging 15.1 points per game).

"No doubt he has become the most consistent player on our team," Hamilton said. "And all the defenses up preparing, setting their defenses to guard him. And he seems to always find a way to produce numbers to give us a chance to be successful. So you have to admire that and respected that he's one of those guys that finds a way to be the stable player in our system. And we seem to all play off of him."

We'll have updates on Tuesday pregame and in the thread below
 
