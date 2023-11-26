The Osceola staff including Pat Burnham, Curt Weiler and Mark Salva will offer their thoughts on FSU's 24-15 win over Florida in the Swamp as we rewatch the game this afternoon and into tomorrow. Please feel free to share your thoughts with us as you rewatch the Seminoles win over the Gators to finish the regular season 12-0.



Florida’s first drive of 1st half



1-10 UFL25-Farmer gets blocked back into the LBs, Brown comes up from safety to finish up play after four-yard gain.



2-6 UFL29 -QB draw, great discipline by Payton who ran a stunt right into the A gap to make the stop for no gain.



3-6 UFL29- Completion on boundary curl route. No pressure w/4 man rush. Jarrian Jones and Tatum Bethune both defend the boundary, someone should have dropped to curl/hook landmark.



1-10 UFL45- Ray gets washed down, Bethune gets out of position following motion from boundary on divide zone. Think Bethune was supposed to fill the field side A. Safeties were deep.



2-3 FSU48-Florida had a big hole to boundary on inside zone, Payton does a nice job of getting off block just quick enough to trip RB up. Could have gone for a bigger gain if not.



3-1 FSU46-Verse had the QB dead to rights on the Read Zone would have forced a 4 and 5 but he overruns the play and Brown picks up four.



1-10 FSU42-PA Pass stopped for sack or no gain. Nice job by FSU of getting up field and disrupting timing of this play. Deloach forces QB up in pocket. Bethune just misses him for sack, Farmer makes a nice tackle on the LOS



2-10 FSU42- Inside Zone, great job by Fiske of getting of block to hold to no gain, Deloach fold around into A gap to force OL to come off double team of Fiske.



3-10 FSU42- Fiske and Verse run stunt from field, Fiske has QB backing up but he just makes a good throw on bench route off back foot.



1-10 FSU27-Florida gives FSU unbalanced look to field, pressure coming from boundary safety. UF had five on four on zone divide zone to field.



2-5 FSU22- Great play by Dent to bring RB down as he tries to bounce outside, FSU had everything clogged up between the tackles.



3-4 FSU21-Florida shows bunch set to both sides, brings RB in motion for pop pass. Verse blows it up in backfield and a host of players help him for TFL. Great hustle by Verse to get up after missed tackle and finish play.



4-13 FSU30- Missed 48-yard. Nine-yard loss was critical in forcing a much longer attempt than it otherwise would have been.



FSU’s 1st drive of 1st half at 07:58 in 1st QTR



1-10-Pop pass to Bell for four yards. Nice call to try and get Tate and the offense going in hostile environment.



2-6 FSU34-Can’t tell whether this was supposed to inside or outside zone but really nowhere for Benson to go, Morlock and Byers both end up three and four yards in the backfield, overhang defender makes nice play for loss of 11.



3-17 FSU23-FSU tries to go with a delayed RB screen to the boundary. Really nice job by UF corner to stay at home, pressure disrupted timing, Jones couldn’t get to the CB quick enough to block him.



4-17 FSU23-Punt forces fair catch



Florida’s 2nd drive of 1st half at 06:35 in 1st QTR



1-10 UFL30- Read Zone, nice job by Edmond to force it back inside with Lundy working back outside after coming free through A gap to help him clean it up for no gain.



2-10 UFL30-QB draw, Edmond is running a stunt with tackle and he gets washed all the way back to the backside A gap looks like it was his play to stop, FSU had no LBs in the box and played two deep safeties.



3-1 UFL39-Divide Zone-Lyons gets penetration but RB gets away from him and safety got to hole just a little late.



R 1-10 UFL42- Read Zone-RB gets ball, nice job by Shyheim Brown coming up to make the play at the LOS with the FSU’s front occupying all his blockers.



2-6 UFL46-PA pass of divide read zone action, Deloach was late getting out into flat to cover WR, QB misses throw, could have been huge gain with accurate pass. CB ran deep with outside WR.



3-6 UFL46-FSU rolls boundary safety to middle of field at snap, nice read by QB to his quick slant for first down. WR gives Green a little move at the LOS of scrimmage that helps him when inside leverage with Green not having inside help.



1-10 FSU44-Inside Zone, looks like, no defender in B gap, not sure if Ray ran out of his gap or LB didn’t scrape over, safety comes up to make tackle, he could have been eraser to field too.



2-7 FSU41-PA pass of divide zone action and just a nice throw by the QB, Lundy had him in man but gets caught looking back to QB and WR coming into flat on divide motion, that slight hesitation by Lundy leads to big completion. Still a heck of a throw.



1-10 FSU17-Looks like blown coverage in the flat here. QB gives up pump fake which. Looks like Lundy or Cypress should have had back in flat, but Lundy runs vertical with #3 WR and Cypress drops back like he has deep responsibility.



1-4 FSU4-Great penetration by Verse who makes play but Lovett and Farmer were right there to clean it up if not but Farmer lined up offsides.



1-2 FSU2-PA pass but Fiske and Verse blow by their blockers from opposite end for sack. Florida had a drag route coming open deep in the end zone if not for pressure.



2-9 FSU9-Fabien swims pass guard to get into backfield for a TFL



Start of 2nd QTR



3-10 FSU10-FSU brings pressure through the B gap with Dent who sacks the QB. I am never one that says much about officiating, but this was a ridiculous call. This would hand the Gators at least four points. Assuming they would have made the FG.



1-5 FSU5-INC pass, show the same PA they have off divide zone look, nice coverage by the DBs on the WRs in the end zone, Shyheim Brown closes on QB to cause throw away.



2-5 FSU5-Divide zone and just a massive hole to the play side, Lundy scrapes away from play because of motion, Fiske gets washed down. The eye candy with motion pre-snap and divide action post-snap created the hole. FSU had defenders everywhere expect at the point of attack.







Florida 7 FSU 0