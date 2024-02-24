ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: Florida State vs. Western Carolina (Game 2)

Good afternoon from Dick Howser Stadium!

The Seminoles (4-0) look to stay perfect on the young season against Western Carolina (3-2) with first pitch being scheduled for 2:00pm. It is perfect baseball weather - a nice 72 degrees and sunny - and it will stay that way.

Jamie Arnold (1-0) will be making his second start of the season and Kyle Riesselmann (0-0) is on the bump for Western Carolina.

Of note, Jaxson West will be getting the start behind the plate as McGwire Holbrook gets a day off.

Here are your starting lineups for the afternoon. We'll have updates from the game once things kick off in about an hour.

1708797976766.png
 
