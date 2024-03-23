Alabama uses third-quarter push to halt FSU's season

Florida State’s season was undone in a disastrous third quarter.



Alabama outscored FSU by 12 in the third period and Essence Cody had 20 points and 14 rebounds in the Crimson Tide’s 82-74 on Friday in Austin, Texas, in the NCAA Tournament. It was the fourth straight year FSU has lost a first-round game.



Makayla Timpson had 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. A junior, Timpson now owns FSU’s single-season records for double-doubles (18) as well as rebounds (341) and blocks (87).



But FSU’s season came to an abrupt end yet again in the first round. Ta’Niya Latson led the Seminoles (23-11) with 25 points and five assists.



Cody had 10 points and five rebounds in the third quarter as Alabama outscored Florida State 23-11 to take a 63-51 lead.



Latson and Timpson scored nine each in the fourth quarter, leading a comeback for Florida State. But Timpson missed a shot inside with 1:02 remaining that could have left the Seminoles trailing by three points. Cody grabbed the rebound, and McQueen (13 points, six assists) started the procession to the free-throw line, making one of two.



“We've had plenty of games like that where we were right there and couldn't get it done,” Latson, a sophomore, said. “Knowing how to close out games, start to finish, that's going to be our focus next year.”



Portions of this story are from FSU sports information