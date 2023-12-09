ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting FLA HS State Champ Games (Saturday): FSU DB commits Charles Lester & Jamari Howard play today

The Florida State Championship Football games will wrap up this today at FAMU's Bragg Stadium. Here is a look at the teams and some of the top prospects for the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 that will be playing today. If you aren't in Tallahassee but want to watch the games, they will be televised and streamed by Bally Sports.

Fish, Jerry, Bob and I, or some combination of the four of us, will be in attendance, and we will offer some thoughts throughout the day.




Saturday, December 9
  • Class 2M State Championship, 10 a.m.
    • Berkeley Prep vs. Miami Norland
Berkeley Prep Prospects-2024: DT Nikhil Jefferson (has Louisville, USF, WV offers). 2025: DB Dallas Golden-Has an FSU offer, been on-campus twice, also has ALA, AUB, UGA, LSU, etc.

Miami Norland Prospects-2024: DB Jamari Howard-FSU commit, DB Tomauri Johnson, DE Tyclean Luman (Rutgers commit), DB Larry Tarver (Maryland commit), LB Jeremiah Marcelin (Pitt commit) 2025: ATH Jade Card has FSU offer, also has Miami and Pitt, LB Darryl Desir, QB Ennio Yapoor (has Colorado, Ole Miss offers)
  • Class 3M State Championship, 3 p.m.
    • Homestead vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)
Homestead Prospects-2024: RB Issac Brown (Louisville commit). 2025: WR Cortez Miller (has FSU offer)

St. Thomas Aquinas Prospects-2024: Has 12 2024 prospects currently committed to Power 5 schools. 2026: ATH Justice Fitzpatrick (has FSU offer)
  • Class 4S State Championship, 8 p.m.
    • Lakeland vs. Venice
Lakeland Prospects-2025: S Keon Young, QB Zander Smith

Venice Prospects-2024: CB Charles Lester (committed to FSU). 2025 WR Ryan Matulevich
 
