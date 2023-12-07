ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting State Championship games (Thursday): WR Jeremiah Smith, DE LJ McCray

2023 Florida High School Football State Championships – Bragg Memorial Stadium (Tallahassee)

The Florida State Championship Football games will start this morning at FAMU's Bragg Stadium. Here is a look at the teams and some of the top prospects for the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 that will be playing today. If you aren't in Tallahassee but want to watch the games, they will be televised and streamed by Bally Sports.

Fish, Jerry and I will be in attendance, and we will offer some thoughts throughout the day.


Thursday, December 7

  • Class 1M State Championship, 10 a.m.
    • Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood)
Chaminade Prospects: 2024’s-WR Jeremiah Smith (OHST), DB Zaquan Patterson (UM), WR JoJo Trader (UM), QB Cedrick Bailey (NCST), RB Davion Gause (UNC). 2025’s-Chris Ewald (MICH) has FSU offer.

Clearwater CC Prospects: 2024’s-DB Andy Jaffer (MSST). 2025’s-ATH Jershaun Newton-has FSU offer


  • Class 3S State Championship, 3 p.m.
    • Mainland (Daytona Beach) vs. St. Augustine
Mainland Prospects: 2024’s-DT LJ McCray (UF), DB Zavier Mincey, LB Rodney Hill (Tulane), OL Elijah Walker

St. Augustine Prospects: 2024’s-Devonte Lyons. 2025’s Locklan Hewlett (Wake)

  • Class 1R State Championship, 8 p.m.
    • Madison County (Madison) vs. Hawthorne
Madison County Prospects: 2026’s-OL Zakari Neal

Hawthorne Prospects: 2024’s-ATH Alvin Issac (USF),
 
