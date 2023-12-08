ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting FLA State Champ Games (Friday) QB Tramell Jones, WR Jaime Ffrench, S Hylton Stubbs playing

OsceolaPat

OsceolaPat

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
2,203
3,316
853
The Florida State Championship Football games will continue this morning at FAMU's Bragg Stadium. Here is a look at the teams and some of the top prospects for the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 that will be playing today. If you aren't in Tallahassee but want to watch the games, they will be televised and streamed by Bally Sports.

Fish, Jerry and I will be in attendance, and we will offer some thoughts throughout the day.



Friday, December 8

  • Class 1S State Championship, 10 a.m.
    • Trinity Catholic (Ocala) vs. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota)
Trinity Catholic Prospects: 2025’s-Several with Rivals profiles, non with FSU offers.

Cardinal Mooney Prospects: 2024’s-ATH Zy’marion Lang (SOCAR), DB Teddy Foster (UF). WR 2025’s Chris McCorkle


  • Class 4M State Championship, 3 p.m.
    • Mandarin (Jacksonville) vs. Columbus (Miami)
Mandarin Prospects: 2024’s DB Jon Mitchell (PSU), OL Deryc Plazz (UM), DB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (PSU) 2025’s QB Tramell Jones (FSU), WR Jaime Ffrench (ALA), DB Hylton Stubbs (FSU offer)

Columbus Prospects: 2025’s LB Hector Chavez, ATH Bryce Fitzgerald.

  • Class 2S State Championship, 8 p.m.
    • Bradford (Starke) vs. Cocoa
Bradford Prospects: 2024’s WR Chalil Cummings (3-star), LB Chason Clark (Marshall). 2025’s and 2026’s-A half dozen guys with profiles, no ranking.

Cocoa Prospects: 2024 OL Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram (3-star), DT Loren Ward (FAU), 2025’s DE Javion Hilson (FSU offer), WR Jayvan Boggs (OHST), OL Jaquez Joiner (UCF)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting State Championship games (Thursday): WR Jeremiah Smith, DE LJ McCray

Replies
24
Views
2K
Osceola Village
QuaZ2002
Q
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting FLA HS State Champ Games (Saturday): FSU DB commits Charles Lester & Jamari Howard play today

Replies
31
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
F

Football Recruiting Stock Up, Stock Down

Replies
6
Views
2K
Osceola Village
12Nole
12Nole
F

Grading the room -Defense

Replies
11
Views
1K
Osceola Village
seminole72
S
F

Inside the numbers

Replies
6
Views
474
Osceola Village
jpw1181
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today