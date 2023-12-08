OsceolaPat
The Florida State Championship Football games will continue this morning at FAMU's Bragg Stadium. Here is a look at the teams and some of the top prospects for the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 that will be playing today. If you aren't in Tallahassee but want to watch the games, they will be televised and streamed by Bally Sports.
Fish, Jerry and I will be in attendance, and we will offer some thoughts throughout the day.
Friday, December 8
- Class 1S State Championship, 10 a.m.
- Trinity Catholic (Ocala) vs. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota)
Cardinal Mooney Prospects: 2024’s-ATH Zy’marion Lang (SOCAR), DB Teddy Foster (UF). WR 2025’s Chris McCorkle
- Class 4M State Championship, 3 p.m.
- Mandarin (Jacksonville) vs. Columbus (Miami)
Columbus Prospects: 2025’s LB Hector Chavez, ATH Bryce Fitzgerald.
- Class 2S State Championship, 8 p.m.
- Bradford (Starke) vs. Cocoa
Cocoa Prospects: 2024 OL Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram (3-star), DT Loren Ward (FAU), 2025’s DE Javion Hilson (FSU offer), WR Jayvan Boggs (OHST), OL Jaquez Joiner (UCF)