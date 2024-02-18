ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: Florida State vs. Butler Game 2 (12:00pm)

Good morning. Florida State will finally be retaking the field for their second and now FINAL game of the series against Butler.

First pitch is scheduled for roughly around 12pm EST but rain is expected in the hour leadup to the game so that does have a small chance of changing the start time.

Jamie Arnold will take the bump in his first start of the season and McGwire Holbrook will make his first start of the season behind the plate.

Here are the rest of your starting lineups:

1708269893645.png
 
