We just wrapped at the final practice availability of Florida week. Here are today's updates:
- Overall, it was another solid day from Tate Rodemaker entering his start this weekend at UF. Wednesday is always the situational work day and Rodemaker was handed a tough challenge taking over at the 37 with 41 seconds left and crowd noise absolutely blaring inside the indoor practice facility. He picked up one first down on a short pass to Johnny Wilson and then got into field goal range with one second left (clutch spike) after scrambling out of the pocket to convert a second and 15 with his legs. The 53-yard field goal was no good and although it wasn't the cleanest drive, it was at least marginally effective. Rodemaker also again looked to be in total command of the offense during the extensive scout-team work to close out the day. He looked comfortable going through his progression, made the correct decisions at a high rate and spread the ball around to just about all of his playmakers. It wasn't a perfect day for Rodemaker in any sense of the word, but it was definitely another encouraging day of work for him entering the huge showdown this weekend.
- Rodemaker was certainly assisted by a number of high-level plays from his receiving targets. Ja'Khi Douglas had what Mike Norvell called one of his best practices of the season, catching a long touchdown during scout team and making a few more tough catches as well. Vandrevius Jacobs also had a pair of touchdown catches in 1-on-1s, one a long touchdown and the other on the goal line. Keon Coleman, Wiilson, Bell, Morlock and the running backs all made the most of their opportunities as well. After the FSU skill-position players let down Rodemaker at times Saturday, they have played at a high level this week in practice to aid him.
- On the other side of the ball, a few freshman defensive backs played at a high level during 1-on-1s Wednesday. Conrad Hussey and Ja'Bril Rawls had impressive pass breakups in quick succession in the open-field portion. Then Hussey had another PBU in the end zone and Rawls had a ridiculous one-handed interception in coverage in the end zone.
- While the Jordan Travis news is obviously tough, FSU may be trending in the right direction for quite a few other questionable players entering Saturday's game. Kalen DeLoach, Maurice Smith, Renardo Green, Robert Scott and Darion Williamson all participated in Wednesday's practice. Any combination of these players being available would certainly be a boost for the Seminoles entering that hostile atmosphere in Gainesville.