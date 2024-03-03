ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: Florida State trying for first 10-0 start since 2019 against Western Michigan

nrcarlisle

Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 7, 2022
Good afternoon!

We are about 45 minutes away from the Seminoles wrapping up the First Pitch Invitational against Western Michigan. Florida State is 2-0 on the weekend despite a scare last night against Illinois. More is on the line than a perfect weekend, as Florida State is trying to start 10-0 for the first time since the Mike Martin era (2019).

First pitch is scheduled for 3:00pm EST.

Matt Sauser will be making his first start as a Seminole. He has made two appearances, posting a 6.75 ERA, allowing 3 runs, striking out 6 batters and walking two batters in four innings of work. Of note for the Seminoles, Jaime Ferrer will be DHing today, likely out of caution as he took a scary HBP to the helmet in last night's game. Max Williams gets the start in left.

For Western Michigan, Luke Thelen will be on the mound. He has posted an 11.81 ERA, allowing 7 runs in 5 innings of work. He has also walked 6 batters.

1709493695004.png
 
